Know the foods that contribute to body odor

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0
27

Bad body odor is a characteristic that escapes the hygienic conditions of any person. It is that beyond a daily shower, creams, soaps and perfumes, the human being emanates its own aromas that will depend on the food that are consumed. That is why the Health Hygienic will depend on a specific diet and avoiding a series of specific products.

Consequently, specialists affirm that the intake of some food specific and in excess will affect the Bad smell of the individual. In this sense, we recommend avoiding them so that the body does not accumulate toxins that are released through the sweat glands.

.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here