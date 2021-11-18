Know the foods that contribute to body odor

Bad body odor is a characteristic that escapes the hygienic conditions of any person. It is that beyond a daily shower, creams, soaps and perfumes, the human being emanates its own aromas that will depend on the food that are consumed. That is why the Health Hygienic will depend on a specific diet and avoiding a series of specific products.

Consequently, specialists affirm that the intake of some food specific and in excess will affect the Bad smell of the individual. In this sense, we recommend avoiding them so that the body does not accumulate toxins that are released through the sweat glands.

One of the food that you should stop consuming in large quantities to improve the Health hygienic is garlic, since they contain sulfur and allicillin, compounds that enter the body, pass into the blood and are expelled through the pores in the form of sweat, causing the Bad smell.

Red meat also influences the Health hygienic because when the body has an excess of protein and a lack of carbohydrates, molecules are produced to have energy that are expelled through sweat. In turn, if carbohydrates are reduced in the diet, ketosis is generated, causing the body to use fat and ketones as an energy source, generating Bad smell bodily. For its part, fish also has an influence on this hygienic drawback since it can cause trimethylaminuria, a metabolic disorder that prevents the processing of some components of the fish and causes a strong odor in the urine and sweat.

Finally, there are also foods that will help you avoid Bad smell body, such as fruits and vegetables, causing pleasant odors due to the amount of caretonoids and pigments provided by these natural products. In addition, the intake of water will be vital for the Health and for the bad aromas of the body, because it will eliminate toxins from the liver, colon and kidneys.