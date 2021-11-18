Kimmich and Gnabry banned from entering Bayern Munich hotel for not being vaccinated

Players are affected by a new provision of the Bavarian regional government that requires that only vaccinated and recovered can enter hotels and restaurants

Midfielder Joshua Kimmich and winger Serge Gnabry, regular starters at the Bayern, They will not have access to the hotel of the team concentration for Friday’s game against Augsburg because they are not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

The same happens with Eric-Maxim Choupo Moting, regular substitute for Robert Lewandowski, and with playmaker Jamal Musiala.

Gnabry, Kimmich and Musiala were already forced to leave the concentration of the German team for the last games of the World Cup qualifying after a positive from defender Niklas Süle. Getty Images

The three players are affected by a new provision of the Bavarian regional government that requires that only vaccinated and recovered can enter hotels and restaurants.

Gnabry, Kimmich and Musiala they were already forced to leave the concentration of the German team for the last matches of the World Cup qualifying after a positive from the defender Niklas Süle.

All three players had traveled with him to the rally so they were considered close contacts. However, other players – Manuel Neuer, Thomas Müller and Leon Goretzka – remained with the team despite having also traveled with Süle.

Kimmmich had previously admitted not having been vaccinated, arguing doubts about possible long-term side effects of available vaccines, while the other players were not known to have been vaccinated.

The Bavarian Prime Minister, Markus Söder, has raised the possibility of imposing the mandatory vaccine for soccer players as a way of giving a signal to the population.

The vaccination campaign in Germany it has been stagnant since the summer, partly due to skepticism on the part of the population.

67.7 percent of the population has received the complete schedule of the vaccine and 70.2 percent at least the first dose, which is far from achieving herd immunity and the quotas of other European countries such as Spain or Portugal.