Kendall Jenner is furiously criticized for the way she was dressed at a Miami wedding

Read this article in Spanish in the Miami Herald.

Her half-sister, Kim Kardashian, has been married three times, so you might think Kendall Jenner should know that you can’t outshine the bride at a wedding.

However, visitors and users of social networks believe that is exactly what the model did last week. Jenner was in Miami, along with several of her friends, models Hailey Bieber and Bella Hadid, for the Thursday wedding of the influencer Lauren Pérez with businessman, David Waltzer.

Although the star of the show Keeping Up with the Kardashians She wore a simple blue bridesmaid dress to the beachside ceremony, then stirred things up at the reception held shortly after at the Setai Hotel.

In photos that were captured on Instagram Stories, 26-year-old Jenner showed off her fabulous belly – and, well, other things too in a revealing and daring black dress.

Several users of social networks reproduced the images, criticizing the star of reality shows because of his style, or perhaps because of the lack of it.

In an Instagram caption post that asked, “How does Kendall come to dress like that to a wedding?”, Many visitors agreed:

“It is not about ‘looking better than the bride,’ but it is very ridiculous and in very bad taste to be dressed in this way to a wedding.”

“I’m sorry, Kendall, but this time I can’t defend you.” “Inadvertently, her stylist set her up. There is no remedy ”.

Another visitor criticized her harshly: “She is actually the most conceited girl I have ever seen.”

One woman was so annoyed by the sexy clothes Kendall wore that she wrote on Twitter: “I would rather you go to my wedding dressed as the bride, rather than wearing a dress like this.”

In Kendall’s defense, it could be argued that these visitors may not know Miami fashion very well. That bikini-style dress (if you can call it that), is something very common in the area where we live.

Translation of Jorge Posada

This story was originally published on November 17, 2021 1:17 pm.