Karen Karma | OnlyFans: she lived in deprivation, now she is a millionaire and has already paid for her babies’ college | World

After becoming a new mother, the American Karmen Karma she struggled to survive to support the home each month. She lived in deprivation and was part of the WIC program, designed by the Government to safeguard the health of low-income women, babies and children up to the age of 5.

Karmen, 30, and her husband Alex had just welcomed their daughter Vienna, although it was difficult for them to support her on one salary. As he mentioned to The Sun at the end of last month, they were overwhelmed by the series of expenses that this stage implied, despite not having a stable job.

It was then that Karmen, who had been an adult film actress, opened an account on OnlyFans, began posting material and interacting with users. To date, she is a millionaire who has already paid for the University of Vienna and her other five-month-old baby, and has made her story visible to break down prejudices around sex work.

“We counted every penny, I had enough to eat, but obviously with a newborn baby and breastfeeding I needed a different type of food that was more nutritious and expensive,” explained the content producer.

She admitted that, at first, she was concerned about what people would think of her. Anyway, he did a few occasional shots to generate some income, but he didn’t want the situation to impact his mental health.

“I didn’t like being on the sets anymore, away from my baby. Of course I have nothing against working on adult films, but in my case I felt that it was a past stage. I got depressed every time I had to film a scene, “he said.

Karmen set her sights on OnlyFans, as it was ideal to be able to work from home. “I started working online and soon I was making more money than I ever had in the sex industry,” she said.

Now you can earn $ 300 for a single user interaction and you can pocket up to $ 2 million a year. “I have already paid the college funds for my two daughters. They both have savings accounts in which I put everything, “he commented.

“I’m not worried about whether they are doctors or lawyers, they can be whatever they want to be. However, I would like them to be their own bosses, entrepreneurs ”, he concluded.

Founded in 2016, OnlyFans claims that it has 150 million users worldwide, and that its clientele grows at the rate of half a million per day.

The platform houses content from some two million creators, including rapper Cardi B and boxer Floyd Mayweather, as well as adult film stars and people looking to earn extra money.