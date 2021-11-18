Kamaru Usman is warned about fight with Canelo Álvarez by Dana White: “Let’s stop this ***!”

Kamaru Usman smiles against Colby Covington at UFC 268 (Getty)

Kamaru Usman was warned by UFC boss Dana White to avoid boxing with Canelo Alvarez.

The welterweight champion outpointed Colby Covington by decision at UFC 268 on Saturday night at Madison Square Garden in New York.

But Usman is running out of viable opponents at the 170-pound (78-kilogram) limit as his star shines at the top of the sport. Now the Nigerian-American is eager to prove himself with the Mexican superstar and have the highest payday of his career.

Moments before Usman’s latest victory, the thirty-four-year-old’s fifth title defense, Canelo knocked out Caleb Plant in Las Vegas to become the undisputed super middleweight champion.

And with Canelo now fighting at 168 pounds (76 kilograms) and has boxed at 175 pounds (79 kilograms), a future reunion between the pair is feasible.

Usman stated: “When have we seen the best pound for pound in both combat sports fight in their prime?

“We have never seen that. Wouldn’t the world love to see that? I know I would. “

But White, who watched the Canelo vs. Plant fight during the Rose Namajunas vs. Weili Zhang fight in the ring in New York and bet $ 100,000 that the thirty-one-year-old Mexican boxer would win by knockout, poured cold water on her. idea quickly.

“I watched the Canelo fight,” White admitted after a dramatic night at UFC 268.

“You don’t want to fight Canelo. You don’t want to fight Canelo.

Canelo was too much for Plant (AP)

“Come on, come on man. Let’s stop this my ***. “

Usman may well publicly insist otherwise, but his chances of victory over Canelo may be secondary to the riches he could gain from fighting the boxing icon.

Canelo made $ 40 million for his undisputed fight last weekend, and Plant made $ 10 million.

Usman’s portfolio this past weekend has not been revealed so far, although he made $ 500,000 for his first fight with Covington according to the Nevada State Commission.

And even after the pay-per-view (pay-per-view) numbers were calculated, his purse for the rematch in the end is expected to be far less than what Plant earned to fight Canelo, which explains the discussion and the added pressure on White to raise the salary among the best fighters in the UFC.

