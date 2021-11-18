Julie Bowen poses with her “brother”, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, in this adorable ‘Modern Family’ reunion

‘Modern family‘is the long-lived and globally successful ABC series that concluded in April 2020. Since its final episode, fans have greatly missed the crazy and loving family unit that we fell in love with so much for 11 seasons.

Julie Bowen gave life to one of the protagonists, Claire Dunphy, while Jesse tyler ferguson plays his brother Mitchell Pritchett. These fictional siblings have had a mini reunion and the actress has shared an adorable photo of this moment with her fictional brother.

Bowen has shared the photo with a tender message: “Just. So. Happy. I was delighted to meet my brother today! #reunion #brothers “. As expected, their fans have gone crazy in the comments to see the brothers reunited again. Many of the comments have resembled:” You are cute “,”the best duo“and” I love you both. “

Some have also asked the million dollar question: “Will there ever be a ‘Modern Family’ reboot / reunion?“. The creator of the series, Christopher Lloyd, has said that he has no intention of continuing with the fiction but he has not ruled it out either, so it may continue to be a posibility.

Although not all the stars of the cast were present during this mini reunion, we know that the cast maintains contact through their social networks. Bowen often shares birthday messages for his fictional children, while Sarah hyland calls him his second mother.

By the end of october, Sofia Vergara She also met up with Hyland, Ferguson and Bowen for dinner at Jesse’s house, along with her husband. Justin mikita and Sofia’s husband, Joe manganiello. Everyone shared photos and details of the dinner on Instagram, and the co-stars apparently gifted a hat for Jesse’s first child, Beckett, whom they welcomed in July.

Also, this past August it was announced that Hyland and his fictional father, Ty burrell (Phil Dunphy) will be working together on a new comedy produced by himself, ‘Yours, Mine ánd Pauls‘.

