Julia Roberts, joy of living

More than one will remember that funny scene between Richard Gere and the actress born with the name Julia Fiona Roberts during the film Pretty Woman, where she, wearing an elegant red dress, is surprised by Gere wearing a diamond necklace and trying touching it, he closes the box, causing Roberts one of the most authentic laughs in the history of cinema, and that is because the laugh and smile of this 54-year-old actress is extremely expressive, hence the co-founder of the Chopard house, Caroline Scheufele, has chosen it to be the living image of the free spirit of the Happy Sport jewelery and watch collection.

To communicate this natural association, Chopard has released a short film where we can see the Oscar winner dressed in a white blouse with large shoulder pads, the work of Elizabeth Stewart “one of the most important fashion designers in Hollywood” and skinny jeans, jumping and dancing while doing funny gestures and blowing kisses at the camera, for exactly one minute. All this to the rhythm of the music of Upside Down by the English singer Paloma Faith.

But in the short film she is not alone, she is accompanied by a Happy Sport watch, as well as jewelry from the same collection. The short film was directed by the successful Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, who guided the award-winning actress in each of her movements; even in dance, as can be seen behind the scenes and available on YouTube.

“Chopard simply represents the idea of ​​timeless elegance, radiance and femininity. And you think something like: “-when I’m older I want to have fun and wear Chopard watches and earrings and now, look at me, I’m older!”, Says the actress, who recently announced a new collaboration with her friend and actor George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise, which will be released in mid-2022.