Julia Roberts, joy of living

More than one will remember that funny scene between Richard Gere and the actress born with the name Julia Fiona Roberts during the film Pretty Woman, where she, wearing an elegant red dress, is surprised by Gere wearing a diamond necklace and trying touching it, he closes the box, causing Roberts one of the most authentic laughs in the history of cinema, and that is because the laugh and smile of this 54-year-old actress is extremely expressive, hence the co-founder of the Chopard house, Caroline Scheufele, has chosen it to be the living image of the free spirit of the Happy Sport jewelery and watch collection.
To communicate this natural association, Chopard has released a short film where we can see the Oscar winner dressed in a white blouse with large shoulder pads, the work of Elizabeth Stewart “one of the most important fashion designers in Hollywood” and skinny jeans, jumping and dancing while doing funny gestures and blowing kisses at the camera, for exactly one minute. All this to the rhythm of the music of Upside Down by the English singer Paloma Faith.
But in the short film she is not alone, she is accompanied by a Happy Sport watch, as well as jewelry from the same collection. The short film was directed by the successful Canadian filmmaker Xavier Dolan, who guided the award-winning actress in each of her movements; even in dance, as can be seen behind the scenes and available on YouTube.
“Chopard simply represents the idea of timeless elegance, radiance and femininity. And you think something like: “-when I’m older I want to have fun and wear Chopard watches and earrings and now, look at me, I’m older!”, Says the actress, who recently announced a new collaboration with her friend and actor George Clooney in Ticket to Paradise, which will be released in mid-2022.
The freedom that Roberts expresses in the new short film is, without a doubt, the essence of the Happy Sport watch, and it is that the piece in question has diamonds inside that travel freely on the dial. Caroline Scheufele created this groundbreaking piece in 1993 and in 2018 it celebrated its first quarter of a century. It is clear that the freedom that Julia demonstrates both in her characters and in real life are the perfect example to convey the Joie de Vivre “-joy of living-” that the Chopard house seeks in the creation of Happy Sport watches.
Furthermore, the Chopard firm has decided to accompany this new union with the launch of Happy Sport The First, which can be seen in detail in the images of the photographer Shayne Laverdière. They are two reissues of the classic watch with moving diamonds that attract a lot of attention. The first piece is a limited edition from 1993, in steel and a 33mm case with seven moving diamonds on the dial. While the second piece, also in a limited edition of 788 pieces, has been created in a steel case, but with a bezel set in diamonds, the diameter is 33 mm.
Both timepieces use the self-winding Chopard Caliber 09.01-C with around 42 hours of power reserve. But for the Chopard firm, the joie de vivre extends beyond the pieces it manufactures, since they have also become one of the pioneering Swiss companies in developing the concept of sustainable luxury, using 100% mined gold since 2018. in a responsible manner and checking that it complies with international standards of best environmental and social practices. In addition, for the Happy Sport The First watch, the firm has manufactured the case and bracelet with Lucent Steel A223, which stands out for being made with 70% recycled metals in Austria, which undoubtedly minimizes the carbon footprint by avoiding its transfer to the firm’s workshops in Switzerland.
“I would say that the idea of responsible luxury is something that brands don’t pay enough attention to. What happens with the Chopard House is that it has been the true forerunner of the idea of conscience, it has led the change and represents a true example for the rest of the brands ”, says Julia about this important initiative.
