Juan Dinenno warns of the need to stop Sambueza

Edgar Malagón Medel

Mexico City / 11.17.2021





After the experience in the regular tournament, to Juan Dinenno in the Repechage match between Cougars and Toluca we will have to be careful with Rubens Sambueza, who collaborated in that 2-1 victory in the Nemesio Diez Stadium.

“The great players What Rubens They show it year after year and keep the numbers in terms of offense very high, obviously they are players who have to be scored like everyone else and have a little more qualms because we have already suffered in the tournament match where I think we played a great match and in two situations where we didn’t have the ability to sustain this Sambueza or Canelo they converted us. Yes, it is one of the objectives to be proposed among ourselves as a team and keep the opponent away from the frame“, he expressed Dinenno in conference.

Although he does not feel that Pumas’ streak at the close of the tournament makes the felines favorites, the Argentine forward does see it possible to beat the Devils at Nemesio Ten to enter Liguilla.

“We always feel with the possibility of winning that is the definition of favorite let one think winner. Everyone enters the field believing that they are going to win but what are you showing up for, “he said.

“We feel that we can win, we have what, as long as we show it on the court. If you ask Toluca they will say the same. It’s a Final there is no past, there is no future, it is only one game on Sunday that determines everything. I don’t see myself as a favorite but I do think we can win. ”

Cougars arrive at Repechage after four victories in six games to be the club with the best finish in the MX League.

“We arrived in a good moment where we have raised the level individually and collectively for quite some time and it is a party to materialize what I am telling you “.