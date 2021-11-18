Joe Russo said who Robert Downey Jr.’s heir is in the MCU

Avengers: Endgame marked an end point for an important part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Beyond that Phase 3 ended a movie later, with Spider-Man: Far From Home, the film directed by the brothers Anthony and Joe Russo it meant the end of the cycle for three historical characters in the franchise. Scarlett johasson, Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans they said goodbye to the saga.

Since then, four more films have been released, and the same number of series. In all of them, it was clear that the MCU is rebuilding a narrative arc like the one he put together from the hand of the Infinity Saga. Eternals It could have served to have a broader screenshot of what will come in the saga, but if there is a film that will finish expanding this universe, that is Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Starring once more by Tom holland, will serve to continue with the theme of the multiverse. In this context, the film is expected to show, at least, the version of Peter parker from Andrew Garfield, who last donned the suit of the Spiderman in 2014. Two years later, Tom jumped onto the scene hand in hand with Captain America: Civil War, with a character who defined himself as a pupil of Tony Stark.

This week, Joe russo talked to the magazine GQ and highlighted the importance of Holland for what is coming in the MCU. The director assured: “Tom he’s stepping into the role he once held Robert Downey Jr. for Marvel, who is the favorite character and, in many ways, the soul of the universe of Marvel“. It is not yet known what will happen to the 25-year-old actor after No way home, but this suggests that there will be Peter parker for a while.

Rumors that point to more Spider-Man

With the multiverse already confirmed but not yet knowing if there will be presence or not of the Spider-man interpreted by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, there is talk that there could be new productions of the Spiderman beyond those that head Holland. In this sense, the journalist Daniel Richtman, which usually has many firsts of the MCU, noted that in Sony they want to do Spider-man 4 with Tobey Maguire and The Amazing Spider-Man 3 with Andrew Garfield. So far, the study did not deny or confirm this information.

