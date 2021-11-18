Joe Biden asks to investigate whether big oil and gas companies are raising prices illegally

The president of United States, Joe biden, on Wednesday asked a US regulatory body to investigate whether gasoline prices are rising in his country due to “illegal conduct” by large oil and gas companies.

In a letter sent to the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which Efe had access to, Biden alleged that there is “growing evidence of hostile behavior towards consumers by companies. oil and gas companies “in the US.

“Gasoline prices at gas stations remain high, even though costs are coming down for oil and gas companies. The Federal Trade Commission has the power to consider whether illegal conduct is taking its toll on families in gas stations, “he wrote Joe biden.

The president asked the FTC to investigate this issue “immediately”, but that regulatory body is independent and is not obliged to follow the requests of the president, whose letter comes in a context in which inflation in the United States has skyrocketed to levels. unpublished in three decades.

In August, the White House had already asked the FTC to monitor the fuel market in the country, to identify possible illicit behavior that could explain the rise in gasoline prices at a time when the cost of a barrel was falling of oil.

Joe Biden appreciated in his letter that the commission has decided to “strengthen the supervision of mergers” of energy companies that result in “fewer options for consumers”, but said that a more in-depth examination of “what is happening with the markets is necessary. of oil and gas “.

“NEGLIGENCE” IN THE ENERGY INDUSTRY?

He also asked the FTC, which has the power to break corporate mergers, to use “all its tools” if it discovers “any negligence” on the part of the industry.

He argued that there is a “large gap between the price of unrefined gasoline”, which has dropped more than 5% in the last month, and “gasoline prices at gas stations”, which have risen 3% in the same period, and that this difference is greater than the one that existed before the pandemic.

And he considered suspicious that, in this context, the two largest oil and gas companies in the United States – which he did not identify by name, but which are ExxonMobil and Chevron – “are on the way to almost doubling their net income compared to to 2019, the last full year before the pandemic. “

Prices US consumers pay for gasoline rose 6.1% last month and are up 49.6% in a year, according to a report released last week by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics. .

