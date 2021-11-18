Jennifer Lopez poses with Maluma and with the most ‘trendy’ milimalist wedding dress of the season

The viral photo of the singers, in addition to leaving us inspiration for bridal gowns, confirms that the film that unites the couple already has a release date.

It’s been two years since Jennifer Lopez and Maluma unveiled the first photos of their announced joint film, ‘Marry me‘(‘ Marry me ‘), a project that promised to reap an outstanding collection as well as leave us speechless with its selection of wedding dresses for all tastes (In some images from the shoot, we could already see a sample then, with a Jennifer Lopez dressed in a Disney dream dress, embroidered with silver inlays).

Well, after a long silence and several delays, a new poster has brought that project back to today. “Are you ready to say ‘yes’? Marry me / MARRY ME. In theaters on Valentine’s Day”, Maluma has announced on his Instagram profile, where he not only appears Jennifer Lopez in pristine white, in a satin trench coat with fringed parts and bridal trousers walking down the street with the actor Owen wilson, but behind the couple you can see a poster in which Jennifer Lopez and Maluma pose together again.

‘Live in concert’ (‘Live and direct’), can be read under the figures, while the diva from the Bronx once again provides us with bridal inspiration with a style totally different from the previous ones. And that, in addition, is perfect for modern winter brides who love minimalism.

In the portrait, which confirms that the feature film will be released in February 2022, Jennifer Lopez poses in a white dress with a perkins neckline and long sleeves that goes down to the feet, adhering to the silhouette at the top and then falling with a straight skirt, achieving a flattering stylized and curvy effect.

Despite the simplicity of the proposal, there are details that make it very special. For example, sleeves with feathered cuffs, one of the trends for 2021-2022, or silver-colored metal bracelets in the shape of a snake that twist around their forearms and are part of the suit.

As for accessories, the artist gives off cinematographic brilliance with a Cleopatra headdress that covers all her hair with a net of pearls and diamonds (next to her, Maluma sparkles in a white satin tuxedo with a black lapel and trousers with a black side line. Undoubtedly, an option to consider for the most daring and passionate about shine. with odalisque flavor.

“Each heartbreak was a step towards happiness”, Jennifer Lopez has written in her Instasgram profile, we do not know whether by winking at her personal situation (currently, after various breakups, she is living a passionate romance with Ben Affleck), or by the plot of the film. And adding images from the trailer is this, where we also see her with a spectacular embroidered veil and dresses of sequins and ruffles on red carpets.

Jennifer Lopez dressed as a bride on the way to the set of her new movie, ‘Marry Me’. | Gtres

‘Marry me’ is a romantic comedy directed by Kat Koiro (‘Modern family’) based on the novel of the same title by Bobby Crosby. The story revolves around a successful singer who, after learning that her partner has cheated on her, decides to marry a man she does not know at all. In fact, all she knows about him is that he wore a sign that read “Marry me” (Marry me) at one of his concerts.

– The first images of ‘Marry me’, the film by Maluma and Jennifer Lopez.

– Victoria Beckham’s crazy party with Maluma and Kim Kardashian in Miami.

To know if it will be Maluma or Owen Wilson who will definitely take her to the altar, we will have to see the movie.