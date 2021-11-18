Jennifer Lopez leaves Ben Affleck alone for not seeing Clooney

Jennifer López leaves Ben Affleck alone for not coinciding with Clooney (Photo by Marilla Sicilia / Archivio Marilla Sicilia / Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images)

Since they have fallen in love again, they are inseparable, and we celebrate it! We are very ‘in love’ with the couple formed by Bennifer, that is, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez. It was 20 years since his first attempt and now, things are going from strength to strength.

Since he broke up with Ana de Armas and she with Álex Rodríguez, we have been able to see them traveling, shopping, having a romantic dinner, leaving the house together and at public events. Precisely because of this union everywhere, it has attracted attention that JLo gave her boyfriend a sit-in on a crucial day for him.

“The Tender Bar” is the new movie starring Ben, which is also directed by his good friend George Clooney and this weekend was the world premiere of the film with its long-awaited promotional red carpet in the city of Los Angeles.

Well, while we were all waiting to see the special outfit that Jennifer would have chosen for such a special day, it turns out that Affleck had to go single! The actor went alone and this has led to rumors of crisis but now the tabloid ‘The Sun’ echoes the reason why Jen did not accompany him, and he has a name and surname!

The aforementioned media recalls that Jennifer Lopez and George Clooney cannot even be seen since they worked together on the movie “Out of Sight” a few years ago. The source of the English newspaper assures that: “They can’t stand each other so it’s funny that Ben’s new movie is with George and it’s no coincidence that Jen wasn’t pictured on the red carpet with Ben, posing alongside George and his wife Amal.”

International media recall that when JLo was asked what his worst kiss on the big screen had been, he subtly slipped that his worst ‘kisser’ had been Clooney and Naugthy Gossip collects that “On the set they were constantly at war, they really hated each other, the fact that they finished the film was a real miracle.”

George and Jlo started their feud on the set of ‘Out of Sight’ (Photo by Steve Azzara / Corbis via Getty Images)

And he adds that: “She was always late to set and George hated that. JLo thought that Clooney was a snob and that he had no idea how to use the press to make himself more famous. “

That entrenched hatred of decades is still, apparently, very latent for the singer who earned “only” two million for co-starring in that same film in which Clooney received ten million, highlighting the abysmal salary difference of the Hollywood industry.

The film, which in our country was called “A Dangerous Romance” was released in 1998 and years later Jennifer said that she told her agent to ask for more cache for her, arguing that “Who is going to give their ass to promote this movie while Clooney is on the set of ‘ER’?” And it is that, at that time, the actor was in the television series that made him famous.

Big quarrels from the past that have made Jennifer stand up to Ben Affleck in order to avoid meeting Clooney on the red carpet and having to put on a good face in addition to posing before the press as a “happy family”, nothing further from the reality.