Jennifer Lawrence’s return at Dior: why the actress has disappeared from the map for almost two years | Celebrities, Vips

“The public will need to take a break with me.” Four years ago, Jennifer Lawrence revealed in her cover interview for the US edition of Vogue that he already perceived a certain fatigue among the public due to his media overexposure. After landing three Oscar nominations and a win in just five years, Lawrence began to realize that he didn’t exactly like him. “Even aliens I irritate them,” he said in that interview.

Perhaps that exhaustion Jennifer Lawrence was talking about has caused her to be out of the limelight for the past two years. One of his last public appearances, promoting his film Red sparrow, generated a lot of controversy when he had to pose with a sundress while his filming companions posed in front of the spotlights with cloth and warm coats. Since marrying gallery owner Cooke Maroney in a castle famous for harboring ghosts in October 2019, Lawrence has maintained a low key profile throughout the lockdown and post-pandemic.

Until yesterday, the interpreter returned to the red carpet after 18 months. Wearing sunglasses, flowing hair and a relaxed attitude, Lawrence was seen and posed for the press at the Christian Dior haute couture show, a firm of which he is the image and ambassador, which opened the autumn 2021 haute couture collections in Paris.

Lawrence appeared in a black and white polka dot dress, cinched with a belt embellished with the house’s classic “CD” logo, and black heels with a bow detail.