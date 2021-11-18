Jennifer Aniston, how to get your perfect mane

1/5

Ever since Jennifer Aniston rose to fame, her hair has been a topic of conversation. Her character of Rachel set the trend in the 90s, and more than one of them ran into the living room with a photograph of the layered cut in the opposite direction that everyone wanted to have. Surprisingly, this has not changed over time, the years go by and Jennifer continues to be an inspiration when it comes to beauty. That is why no one has been surprised that a video of his hair routine has put all his followers on alert. The great unknown? What brush was Jennifer using in the clip? It was an Instagram video promoting her new Lolavie line, a hair care line that joins an extensive list of successful products with which Aniston has seen her empire grow. Although the idea was that the followers of the brand knew the routine with their Jennifer products, the big question was the brush, but later than later there was someone curious who managed to identify it. Through the popular Deuxmoi account, it quickly became known which brush it was and the best thing is that it is a fairly accessible one.