“It will be a great battle”: Ilunga Makabu’s first impression of Canelo Álvarez

2022 is listed as a year in which Saul Canelo Alvarez you will have the next challenge in your professional career. After the unification of the super middleweight division, he will seek to move up in the category and fight in the cruiserweight against Ilunga Makabu, current champion of the division.

The World Boxing Council (WBC) approved the fight for both fighters to contend for the belt that supports the same boxing council. And with the approval of the WBC, the native of the Republic of Congo has already shared his first impression of the Canelo Alvarez.

In an interview with the YouTube channel You Can’t Play Boxing, Makabu spoke about what he thinks of Guadalajara and stressed that it will be a “great battle” for the show that will be seen above the ring. The Congolese peeler did not lose sight of what the mexican public just like that of your country.

He even promised his audience that he would return home with the victory after defeating the Mexican, as he detailed for the YouTube portal:

“I want to say to all Africans that when I face Canelo I will bring victory. This fight will be a great battle and we will show you (fans) an excellent fight ”.

The holder of the cruiserweight belt commented that he accepted the challenge for what it means to fight against Saul Alvarez, whom he described as the “best on the planet”, a reason that encouraged him to accept the fight, because according to the African boxer himself, he likes to face the best.

Ilunga Makabu insisted that he will know how to defend his title against a Canelo Alvarez who has a record of 39 wins by knockout.

“I accepted because I am sure that I will fight against the best on the planet, and I always like to fight the best. I will try it and bring a victory, “he said.

On the other hand, he spoke of the Mexican boxing style and sent a challenge to Álvarez. He affirmed that in the Republic of Congo, boxing is “a jungle”, so he did not show fear of what could be presented above the ring with the style of the native of Guadalajara, Jalisco.

“I will come for you Canelo, I am waiting for you to come to me too. Mexican boxing is tough, but we know where we come from, Africa is also a great jungle ”.

Compared to what happened to Caleb Plant, former IBF super middleweight champion and last opponent Saúl defeated, June Makabu did not try to scare the Mexican, the opposite happened. Despite the implications the fight has and the relevance to both sporting careers, he welcomed him to the cruiserweight division and even wished him luck in his next engagement in 2022.

“I accepted the fight with Canelo and I want to say to him: ‘Good luck Canelo and welcome to the Junior Makabu challenge.”

The first to propose combat was Eddy reynoso, coach of Álvarez and Canelo Team. He commented on it within the framework of 59th WBC Convention. In front of the presidents of the organization, he put the Canelo as the ideal candidate to compete for the belt.

Later, the CMB itself shared an official statement in which it rectified that Saúl Álvarez will compete against Ilunga Makabu for the cruiserweight belt in the coming month of May or June of the following year.

“The Board of Governors of the World Boxing Council voted unanimously to approve Saúl Canelo Álvarez to fight for the WBC cruiserweight title in May or June 2022,” the report reads.

Now Saúl’s first step will be to gain weight because he is currently in the 168 pounds and will have to 24 pounds more to be in the range of the division.

