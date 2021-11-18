It was invasive: Tom Holland and Zendaya regret the harassment of their relationship

Tom Holland and Zendaya are two of the hottest actors right now. He has several projects on the horizon with which he hopes to get rid of the superhero label, while she has the second part of Duna pending – 75% who will see her as the protagonist. They are both promoting Spider-Man: No Road Home, which will premiere in December and is causing a lot of excitement among fans; especially those who already want to check whether Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire have a stake or not. But in addition to their respective careers inside and outside the UCM, these interpreters are in the public eye for their romantic relationship.

As it happened with Andrew Garfield and Emma Stone in The Amazing Spider-Man – 73%, on-screen chemistry between Zendaya and Holland is very strong and has always attracted attention. Since the premiere of Spider-Man: Homecoming – 92% spread the rumor that they were actually a couple, and this seemed to be borne out by their constant outings and the flattering comments they always made to each other. However, nothing was official and it seemed that what they really had was a friendship of mutual respect and admiration.

After much gossip and speculation with other actors, in July this year their romance was confirmed after photos of the two of them kissing in Holland’s car were leaked to the press. Although some still came to think that it could be a scene for the latest installment of Spider-Man, it soon became clear that this was not the case and that now the matter was public. Technically neither confirmed the relationship, and it is not known when it began, but it has a lot to do with the fact that they are both very private people.

Now that their relationship was exposed, they both took advantage of a recent interview with GQ to talk about it, but not from the perspective that fans want, but from the annoyance it meant for them to have their photos taken in a private moment. The magazine did a full profile on Tom holland and there they asked him about Zendaya, to which he replied:

One of the downsides to our fame is that privacy is no longer under our control, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other very much is now a moment that is shared with everyone.

I’ve always been very adamant about keeping my life private, because I already share so much of my life with the world anyway. We feel like our privacy has been stolen.

Whoever interviews him assumes that the reason for the annoyance is that both were not prepared to talk about their relationship publicly, but Tom holland He basically assured her that it has nothing to do with being or not ready, but that they just didn’t want to do it to keep their privacy:

I don’t think it’s about not being ready. It’s just that we didn’t want to. It is not a conversation you can have without it. You know, I respect her too much to say … that this is not my story. It is our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re both ready to talk about it together.

For its part, Zendaya (who was interviewed by phone to complete the actor’s profile) commented:

It was kind of weird and weird and confusing and invasive. The mutual feeling is that when you really love and care about someone, some moments or things, you wish they were yours. I believe that loving someone is something sacred and something special and something that you want to try, go through and experience and enjoy between the two people who love each other.

The madness of the fans knows no limits, so the relationship between Tom holland and Zendaya It will continue to be a topic that they will bring up in future interviews with both of them. The good thing about all this is that the followers of the arachnid are more concerned about the leaks and rumors about Spider-Man: No Way Home; From the return of other Spider-Man to the possible appearance of Daredevil, they continue to analyze every detail of the new trailer in anticipation of the big reveal that will change everything. The rest of the audience will wait until December to give a verdict on this third party that could mean Holland’s departure from the MCU now that his contract has ended.

