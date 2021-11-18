It is real! Warner reveals MultiVersus, its Smash Bros. style fighting title.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

After several leaks and rumors, Warner Bros. Games finally revealed what many were expecting: MultiVersus, your combat style title Super Smash Bros. The title is a reality and will bring together several of the most iconic franchises of the entertainment company.

The studio not only confirmed the project, but also released its first trailer that lets us see their fights and part of their striking roster. On the other hand, it revealed the premiere platforms and gave a launch window.

What is it MultiVersus and when will it debut?

MultiVersus It is a fighting title that will be available to everyone, as it will debut as a free-to-play title. It is in development for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC. Its launch is scheduled for sometime in 2022 globally.

We know that the title will offer solo matches, as well as teams of 2 players, who must cooperate to defeat the rival team. Also, their action will have a 4-player mode where the winner will be the last to stand.

The company will bring together very popular franchises, so we will see characters like Batman, Shaggy, Superman, Bugs Bunny and more in the same combat arena. More game modes and more characters will be added after launch.

MultiVersus will debut with full support for cross-play, as well as dedicated servers and rollback netcode, giving you a great experience during combat. Below is his first trailer:

What fighters will MultiVersus include in its launch?

As we mentioned, MultiVersus will bring together characters from important franchises, such as Adventure time, game of Thrones, Looney tunes, Scooby Doo, Steve Universe and various superheroes from the DC universe. Each of them will have unique abilities and special attacks.

Warner decided to reveal the list of characters that will be available at launch. He promised there will be additional content for the roster, but for now he has kept everything under wraps. Below I leave you an image with the list of fighters.

Initial MultiVersus roster

MultiVersus It will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC sometime in 2022. Find out more about the fight title here.