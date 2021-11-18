“It is my house and will defend it at all costs”: ‘Chucky’ Lozano

After the controversy that arose from the statements of

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano

, in which it was interpreted that the Mexican wanted to leave the Napoli, the footballer came out to clarify the situation and reaffirm his commitment to the Italians.

Through social networks, the ‘Chucky‘claimed to be one hundred percent committed to the Napoli, not only with the club, but also with the city and for that reason, he assured that he will defend his colors “at all costs”.

The message of ‘Chucky’ Lozano

“Sometimes my words can be taken from the real context and someone with a desire other than to make the correct interpretation, willingly or unwillingly, misrepresents them”Begins the message of the ‘Chucky‘.

The Mexican assured that he would not retract, because he did not say anything about what came out in the media and that is why he wanted facts to demonstrate his commitment to the club and to the life he has in Italy.

“I am more interested in the fact that the facts speak for themselves. These are the facts: I live in Naples, my children grow up, learn and make friends in Naples, my wife’s friends are Neapolitan, my friends and neighbors are Neapolitans, the most beautiful moments of my recent life have passed in Naples”He added.

In the same line, Hirving lozano assured that while in Napoli He will defend his colors to the death and not only because of what the club has offered, but because of the love that the people have received.

“Today I play for Naples and while I do, which I hope will be for a long time, I will not do it simply because it is a soccer team, I will do it because Naples is the place where I live and I am happy, it is my home and it will defend it. extreme”, He sentenced.

