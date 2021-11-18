“It is a necessary exercise”: García Vilchis defended “the lies of the week”

Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis defended her space on Wednesdays, as she assured that the section “is a necessary exercise” (Photo: Presidency of Mexico)

The head of the section Who’s who in the lies of the week, Ana Elizabeth García Vilchis, defended his space on Wednesdays, as he assured that the section he presents at the president’s morning conferences Andrés Manuel López Obrador (AMLO) “is a necessary exercise.”

During the morning conference this Wednesday in Cancun, Quintana Roo, García Vilchis accused that in the media and social networks have questioned, criticized and even reviled with insults and offenses the section, as well as national and international organizations consider the exercise “as a space that stigmatizes the media and journalists.”

However, the person in charge of displaying the false news spread by the Mexican press against the AMLO government every Wednesday declared that “there are thousands of citizens who appreciate that false news is denied here and disinformation campaigns are dismantled ”.

García Vilchis affirmed that time has proven that the Who’s Who in Lies section is “a necessary exercise” (Photo: Galo Cañas / Cuartoscuro.com)

During his participation, García Vilchis affirmed that time has proven that the section Who is who in lies is “a necessary exercise”, because, in that space, he said, defamations, lies and misrepresentations are exhibited.

He also considered that “the preferred target of these insults” is President López Obrador and his family, to whom they have come to invent “all kinds of lies.”

“There are already media, journalists and users of social networks who in bad faith they deliberately spread lies and falsehoods in an attempt to tarnish the government’s work. Time has proven that Who’s who in the lies it is a necessary exercise. Here are exhibited defamations, lies and misrepresentations, “he said.

García Vilchis denied that the president’s youngest son traveled on a commercial flight wearing a Gucci brand jacket (Photos: Special)

In addition, before the visit of López Obrador in recent days to New York City to preside over the Security Council of the United Nations (UN), García Vilchis denied that the president’s youngest son traveled on a commercial flight wearing a jacket of the brand Gucci, valued at more than 100,000 pesos, to generate “negative conversation” against the head of the federal Executive.

“It did not take long for that image to be published falsely pointing out that it was the president’s son who was wearing the famous Gucci jacket. A disinformation campaign was immediately unleashed (…) Of course, the opposition and the long-time critics echoed this lie”, Expressed García Vilchis.

The person in charge of the morning section indicated that the accusations are false and that the same passengers of the aircraft denied the accusation without foundation, since they published other photographs that they showed the president talking with a lady who was wearing “the famous brand jacket”, he referred.

He denounced that messages were published on social networks about Mexicans in the United States who allegedly received money to support the president in New York (AP Photo / Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

“Even a medium spread that false news with humor to attract attention. ‘And they call him Guccilopoztl’, wrote the medium in question. The interesting thing is that, despite the conservatives’ efforts to attack the government, even making up notes, it is seen that not a single one comes out; in addition, people no longer believe their grades so crude and attacks so low, “said the federal official.

Finally, he denounced that messages were published on social networks about Mexicans in the United States that allegedly received money to support to the president in New York.

“Another attack on the president’s visit to New York was the dissemination of messages saying that people showed support for the president and that they had paid him $ 100, which was also false,” he said.

