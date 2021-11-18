Is Kevin Feige starting to arm the Young Avengers with the introduction of Kate Bishop?

At the conference to present the series ‘Hawkeye’, Hailee Steinfeld hesitated at a question, turned to see Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, to see if he could say something. What did they ask the actress who plays Kate Bishop?

It’s a classic to make MCU actors nervous during interviews or panels to talk about the future of the franchise, but Hailee Steinfeld did not fall so easily into the trap of journalist Brandon Davies, moderator of the global presentation of Hawkeye (to premiere soon in Disney Plus ), who asked her if her debut as Kate Bishop was a first step for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige to introduce the Young Avengers in the future.

The actress turned to see Kevin Feige, smiled and, without hesitation, said: “At the moment I feel in another world sitting with this group of people. I am grateful to be part of the series and this is only the beginning. The show is not airing yet, so at the moment I’m looking forward to that day, “he said. The rest of the panel, Tony Dalton (Swordsman), Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton) and Vera Farmiga (Eleanor Bishop) laughed. . “I’ll take that as Young Avengers confirmation!”Brandon exclaimed.





The moderator might not be wrong. If we think about the current MCU, The Avengers they are fractured since the retirement of Steve Rogers (Chris Evans), the death of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) in Avengers: Endgame and the disappearance of Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) in Black widow. Falcon (Anthony Mackie) assumed Cap’s liberty shield in Falcon and the Winter Soldier; and Hawkeye, hulk (Mark Ruffalo) and Thor (Chris Hemsworth) They are the only original members that prevail.

The new generation of Avengers is about to arrive to occupy a place in history, while the largest group of Marvel Comics restructures itself. The Young Avengers only debuted in 2005 What a group of boys determined to combat global threats despite not having, at first, the consent of Captain America and Iron Man.

In the Young Avengers standalone series, Hawkeye tells Luke Cage (Mike colter in the MCU) that they are the future of the avengers and, despite not having time to train them, has faith in the good intentions shown by Kate Bishop, Patriot, Speed ​​and Billy (the children of Wanda Maximoff and Vision (Paul Bettany) featured in WandaVision), Hulkling, Noh-Varr and Stature (Cassie Lang, the daughter of Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) who appeared from the first movie of Ant-Man).





“We will be here for you children. Go out, fight, make mistakes, save the world. We cover them, “Barton tells Kate, in Young Avengers Presents # 6, after giving him the weapon with which he fought alongside Captain America. In the new series of Disney Plus , inspired by the 22 issues written by Matt Fraction, Clint stands as Bishop’s mentor during Echo’s appearance. (Alaqua Cox) and Swordsman, master of the purple archer and almost stepfather to Kate.

“They are completely different people, but they converge in values, skills and virtues. Clint stands as their mentor, shares his experience and is truly moving,” explained Renner, “There is a true friendship inspired by her admiration for him, is motivated and really gives everything to help others and herself, “added the young actress, 24 years old.



