Instagram collapses direct messages to find out what Spanish firm this ruffled sweater is: Glowrias

Yesterday there was a short time at night where direct messages were crashing. We live it and also, in a more intense way Natalia Osona, who published a look wearing a ecru ruffled jumper on her profile, and her tray was abuzz with questions.

Well, actually from the same question written in different ways. Net, net, they all wanted to know the same thing: where to find that marvel of a romantic but warm garment that suited her so well. The mystery has been solved today. And it is that It is a sweater from Natalia’s signature: Glowrias.

Natalia almost always wears clothes from her own firm, which design in your style and at an affordable price, for which he has reached many of his followers who emulate his best looks.

An example of your success is that when you advertise your fcute surprise boxes with different themes sell out in a matter of hours. Well this time it was also a sweater of his own design, and also It costs € 34.99 which makes it much more palatable still.

The high neck, the fabric, the ruffles, the puffed sleeves … If this one-size-fits-all sweater from the Spanish firm Glowrias has all the ingredients to become one of the best sellers to start combining with autumn clothes for this cold temperature that has caught us all wanting a radical change of wardrobe.

This ruffled sweater by Glowrias is ideal with faux leather trousers, wide culottes, with a checked mini skirt, or whatever you want in your own style.

