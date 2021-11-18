Instagram: Britney Spears Announces Interview With Oprah Winfrey To Reveal Details Of Eint Guardianship | Shows

Sonia Gupta
Britney Spears He continues to celebrate his freedom and live all the experiences that he could not for more than 10 years. Days after the guardianship over her was formally terminated, The pop star shared a video on her social media announcing her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

