Instagram: Britney Spears Announces Interview With Oprah Winfrey To Reveal Details Of Eint Guardianship | Shows

Britney Spears He continues to celebrate his freedom and live all the experiences that he could not for more than 10 years. Days after the guardianship over her was formally terminated, The pop star shared a video on her social media announcing her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey .

“I’d like to share my thoughts around here and then set the record straight on the Oprah show,” she wrote in a comment.

A date for his meeting with Oprah Winfrey has not yet been announced. However, it is known that the interviewer is preparing quite a special event for the meeting. Winfrey is an American celebrity and is recognized for collecting testimonials from relevant people globally.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Lady Gaga and Adele are just some of his most famous guests who have performed at his show in the last few years.

What else did Britney Spears say on her social media?

Spears was clear in pointing out that she wants to portray herself as a victim. The artist stated: “I am a very strong woman, so I can only imagine what the system has done to these people. So I hope my story has an impact and makes some changes to the corrupt system. “

According to the “Overprotected” interpreter, she has lived with victims all her life since she was a child. So he left home and worked for 20 years. She presents herself as a person who has a duty to advocate for people with real disabilities and illnesses.

“I have been under guardianship for 13 years. It’s a long time to be in a situation that you don’t want to be in. Honestly, I am grateful for every day and for being able to have my car keys. To be able to be independent, to feel like a woman, to have an ATM card, to see cash for the first time, to be able to buy candles. It’s the little things for us women, but they make a big difference. I am grateful for that. It is nice. It’s really nice.”

Britney Spears talks about the #FreeBritney movement

The singer did not resist talking about this phenomenon that began on social networks and that, according to her, has been key to being able to get her the freedom that she so longed for:

“And the #FreeBritney movement: you guys are great. Honestly. My voice was silenced and threatened for so long and I couldn’t speak or say anything. Because you realized what was happening and gave that news to the public for so long, you made everyone aware. Thanks to you, I honestly believe that you saved my life, “he concluded.