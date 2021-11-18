Infonavit and AMB launch new financing for workers- Uno TV

The Institute of the National Housing Fund for Workers (Infonavit) and the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM) announced this Thursday the launch of the financing “Infonavit Account plus Bank Credit” to benefit Mexican workers without a current employment relationship who receive their income independently and who have housing subaccount with the Institute.

The CEO of Infonavit, Carlos Martínez; the president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), Daniel Becker, and representatives of the mortgage sector, indicated that in a first stage of financing only four banks will participate: HSBC, Banorte, Santander and Scotiabank.

The Infonavit and the AMB launched this Thursday a housing financing for independent workers. Photo: Cuartoscuro

Infonavit and AMB join forces for the benefit of workers

In a press conference, they detailed that this alliance between both institutions is intended to provide Mexican workers with another financing option to get a home and detailed that the money they have in the housing subaccount will be taken as hitch.

The Infonavit detected that they exist 32 million non-active beneficiaries of which 1.1 million with an average balance in the housing subaccount of 120 thousand pesos or more, which are potential beneficiaries of this co-financed product.

Carlos Martínez Velásquez, director of the Infonavit, stated that the 2020 reform allowed workers without an active labor relationship to have a loan of this type, since before this financing was not allowed.

“Eligible workers without a current employment relationship are those people who at some point in their working life worked with a company, were registered with social security and have a housing subaccount, but are not currently listed on Infonavit.” Carlos Martínez Velásquez, director of Infonavit

Workers without a current employment relationship, who receive independent income, may access co-financing with the bank if they have a housing subaccount with Infonavit. Photo: Getty Images

He specified that the Infonavit it has just over 72 million beneficiaries, of which 32.3 are non-active workers and on average 1.1 million have savings from their housing subaccount of 120 thousand pesos.

“It is the first loan, among many others that we will take out over the next few months that is aimed at those who once made contributions and today would not have had access to that savings until their retirement, we are making them use their savings for buying a home ”. Carlos Martínez Velásquez, director of Infonavit

He pointed out that the beneficiaries of this new financing are people who had a very good purchasing power at the time, but stopped trading in the last five years at Infonavit.

Which are the requirements?

Being an eligible worker without an active employment relationship

Be registered in an Afore

Take the workshop “know more to decide better” of the Infonavit

How is it going to work?

They explained that the maximum amount of credit, product of the alliance between the Infonavit and the ABM, it will be 325 UMAS (885 thousand pesos) if the bank determines credits of one million pesos on Infonavit will participate with 300 thousand pesos of credit and the rest will be financing of the financial entity.

They indicated that the bank will carry out the profiling and determine the amount to be granted to the interested party and the total participation of the Infonavit it will be up to 30 percent of the total credit.

With this, they announced, they seek to place 25 thousand credits in the first year and in a year and a half to launch up to 23 more products for potential beneficiaries.

Rodrigo Gutiérrez Porter Villegas, Deputy Director of Credit Infonavit, said that this option is intended to inject liquidity into the market and boost the economy in the real estate and banking sectors by facilitating the resources saved by workers without a current employment relationship.

For its part, Daniel becker, president of the Association of Banks of Mexico (ABM), specified that the Banking Association and the Infonavit are aligned with the objective of “building dreams for Mexicans” who have a balance in their housing subaccount with the Institute and they want to get a home through co-financing with the bank.

“We have set specific objectives that will allow us to respond to the changing needs of our beneficiaries. The objective is to generate financing options with better benefits for Mexican workers ”. Daniel becker

For more details, you can consult the Easy Infonavit page.