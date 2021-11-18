Increase in credit cards, not in mortgages; Ebrard, Clouthier, López-Gatell, will they pass the exam? / Jose Yuste

The Bank of Mexico raised interest rates and, of course, the short-term rates, on which credit cards are based, are also on the rise. Credit cards charge their rate on a short-term basis. Its rate is close to 50% per year. However, Daniel Becker, president of the Association of Banks of Mexico, comments that credit cards will not suffer large increases due to the gradual increase in interest rates by the central bank.

In Mexico there are about 25 million credit cards, according to the National Banking and Securities Commission. And you start to worry about the use of plastic just as the recovery begins.

The authorities have sought to increase the use of cards, avoiding paying in cash. Now in the Good End, the SAT returned to draw its raffle paying with cards, where, if you are awarded, they could forgive you up to the totality of your payment.

Credit card rates are going up, gradually, but up. So far, Becker said, the only credit that continues to increase is mortgage (increased 7.2% in the third quarter) which remains at a fixed rate. While business credit is still below its potential, but it is beginning to recover.

EBRARD WITH CANADA, GOES WITH LÓPEZ OBRADOR

President López Obrador today has his trilateral meeting with his counterparts from the United States, Joe Biden, and from Canada, Justin Trudeau. He traveled to Washington accompanied by his essential team for the trilateral and bilateral: Marcelo Ebrard, Tatiana Clouthier and Hugo López-Gatell.

Ebrard did his homework from Mexico City. He has already seen Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie July, with the idea of ​​forming a bloc against the big partner, the United States. Of course, the foreign minister is advising López Obrador, who in less than a week returned to travel to the United States.

The President was clear this week: we want economic integration with the US and Canada.

CLOUTHIER, HARD, AUTOMOTIVE RULES OF ORIGIN

Tatiana Clouthier, Secretary of Economy, arrives with a complicated commercial agenda, especially in the automotive sector, where the US does not want to recognize the negotiation of rules of origin.

LÓPEZ-GATELL: VACCINE FOR ADOLESCENTS AND COFEPRIS

While Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Health, wanted to arrive in Washington with two pieces of news to reassure the Biden administration. One, the vaccination that will begin with adolescents between 15 and 17 years of age. And two, the entry of Cofepris to the International Commission for the Harmonization of Technical Requirements for Pharmaceutical Products. Thus, Cofepris, after three years, could begin to approve drugs more quickly, harmonizing with the US and Canada.

Today we will know if López Obrador and his team managed to put agenda points or … had to get on the defensive.