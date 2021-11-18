“I’m going to die fighting”; cancer patient accuses negligence of Insabi

“If I have little time left, I am going to die fighting, I am going to die standing up, because I do not want more people to die like that, because it is not fair, because I arrived with a small tumor of two centimeters, that if they had treated me as it had to be, she would not have metastasis and she would not be evicted “, he emphasized Hortensia Soria Martínez, who denounces that he was a victim of medical negligence in the Bajío Regional High Specialty Hospital.

This Thursday, Hortensia will file a complaint with the General Prosecutor of the Republic (FGR) for medical negligence, since she accuses that for almost a year the doctor who treated her in the Bajío Regional High Specialty Hospital told him that he was fine, while the CT scans showed how the Cancer on your body.

The Broken Chair requested a position to Insabi on the case of Hortensia and responded that it corresponded to the Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals, which in turn requested that the information be requested from the Health Secretary. In the end, no response was obtained from any responsible public entity.

“I can’t find the reason, why knowing that my Cancer I was moving forward, he (the doctor) kept telling me nothing is wrong and you’re fine, every time he told me that I would come to my house saying I went to the doctor and he told me that I’m fine, that the Cancer is still asleep, it was not true, the Cancer He kept moving forward, “Hortensia said through tears.

On November 9, he heard the strongest news of his life, the doctor Roberto Kuri Exsome, who took his case, told him: “We are sorry, there is nothing more to do, there are a few months that you have left to live and now there is nothing”.

At that moment the tears that rolled down Hortensia’s cheeks represented a mixture of feelings: anger, pain, fear. “The truth is, I felt that the world came over me, I felt anger against him, I wanted to yell at him many things, because he had my life in his hands and betrayed me, because I arrived there with hope and I gave him my illness so that he will treat her and when he was able to do something, he did not do it and now that he can no longer do anything, it is very easy for him to say go home and you have a few months left, “he said.

Attorney Andrea Rocha, who also supports parents of children with Cancer, He recalled that Hortensia already has a judgment of protection won and detailed that the complaint they will present this Thursday is due to negligence, against the director of the Institute of Health for Well-being, Juan Antonio Ferrer, against him Bajío Regional High Specialty Hospital, against the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer, and against the president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

FOR ALMOST A YEAR THE DOCTOR TOLD HORTENSIA THAT HE WAS OKAY

It all started two years ago, in November 2019, when Hortensia was diagnosed with Cancer colon, at that time he consulted two private doctors who told him that to combat the disease he required an operation to remove the tumor and then several chemotherapy sessions.

Hortensia, who was dedicated to sewing and worked on her own, did not have social security, so she went to the Bajío Regional High Specialty Hospital to get the medical care you needed. At that moment the setbacks in his treatment began, because the doctor told him that they would start chemotherapy and then they would see what would follow.

They told him that he would have to undergo a series of eight chemotherapies that had to be applied every 21 days, but his treatment was slowed by the shortage of medicines. This is how she met the lawyer Andrea Rocha, who supported her to protect herself and get her chemotherapies to be given in a timely manner.

“I finish the eight chemotherapies and the doctor tells me you’re fine, I’m going to leave you without medicine because your cancer is asleep.”

Then he began with follow-up consultations, every month they did blood tests and also CT scans. In each of those consultations, which lasted less than five minutes, the doctor said the same thing: “You’re fine, your tests were fine, your scans are fine.”

“THEY LIED TO ME AND LET MY CANCER OUT GROWING ”

However, in January of this year a pain in the stomach ignited the alerts and the doctor sent her to the radiologist, who after conducting a study told Hortensia that she was facing a very complicated situation.

The colon tumor grew and the Cancer it spread to the intestine, liver, lungs, and groin, all while the doctor assured Hortensia that she was in good health.

“The radiologist still showed me all the tomographies that the oncologist had told me were fine, that nothing was wrong, that I was very well, and he told me in the tomography of that date the cancer advanced to that side, in the tomography cancer is here at that time and he was explaining the scans to me one by one, which the oncologist knew and dropped it on a whim, probably from the director for not giving me the medicine and not giving me care “.

During that time, the doctor told him that the Cancer, but that it was nothing of care and again he sent chemotherapies. Everything was going well until the judge dismissed the protection she had because the hospital said it was giving her the medicine.

Just when they notified her, the next day they called her from the hospital and told her not to show up for chemotherapy and they kept her for almost four months without medication, until she again filed another amparo.

After this, they did a colposcopy and less than a month ago they gave her radiotherapy sessions, but last week the doctor told her that she is already evicted and that they cannot do more for her.

“It is something horrible because they are telling you that you are going to die and now, and have struggled with the protections, not having missed any appointments, any chemotherapy, why, so that in less than two years they would end my life.

“I believe that the oncologist was only receiving orders from the director not to give me care, not to give me the medicine and that is why he kept me all that time telling me you are fine, nothing happens. He lied to me, he withheld information from me and left, on purpose , what my Cancer was growing, “he said.

Now Hortensia, who is 52 years old, continues to fight against him Cancer, but with the help of her two sons, who do their best to support her.

“They are devastated, they know that their mother is going to die soon, they know that the situation that is approaching is going to be complicated for them, we try to live happily for as long as possible, but we cannot erase that there is a disease, that there is imminent danger. “

ACZ