Ilunga Makabu accepts the challenge to fight Canelo Álvarez: I’m coming for you

Once Eddy reynoso made the request to World Boxing Council for what Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez I can get on the cruiser division, and face Congolese Ilunga Makabu for the WBC title there, he spoke about it and accepted the challenge of the Mexican.

Ilunga Makabu recognized the quality of Canelo Alvarez and Mexican boxing, but warned that in Africa they also know how to use their fists, so it predicted a great fight against the Guadalajara.

“I’m coming for you Canelo, I’m waiting for you to come too. Mexican boxing is tough, but we know where we come from, Africa is also a great jungle”, The African threw in an interview with Ernesto Amador, from the YouTube channel ‘You Can’t Play Boxing’.

“Welcome, I am a champion. And I also like to fight with the best, I accept the challenge to fight with Canelo and wish you good luck, you are welcome to challenge me. I accept the fight, I accept the challenge because I like to fight with the best. Canelo is not a small boxer, he is a superstar and I respect him, I have respect for him. And I would like you to come to my division for the challenge and I will show you that this division is different”, He added.

This is how Ilunga Makabu fights

Makabu pledged with the African fans to win against him Canelo Alvarez, coupled with the fact that it predicted a great fight once the faces are seen above the ring.

“I tell all Africans that after Canelo has challenged me I will bring victory. This fight will be a great battle and we will show you (public) a good fight, ”he said.

Be grateful for the challenge

Finally, Ilunga Makabu was grateful to the president of the CMB, Mauricio Sulaiman, and with Saul Alvarez, for thinking of him so that such a contest can be held.

“I would like to thank Mauricio, president of the WBC, and also thank Canelo because he is a superstar, He is the best boxer on the planet and what better than to like to challenge a cruiserweight”, He concluded.