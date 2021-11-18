“If you’re in New York …”: Cardi B anticipated her daughter’s birthday

UNITED STATES.- This Saturday, July 10, the daughter of Cardi B with Offset, Kulture Kiari Cephus, celebrate your birthday of three. So her mother anticipated her celebration, and announced that she will hold a celebration through her stories of Instagram, openly addressing his friends and family. This is her little girl’s first birthday where the singer is expecting another child.

The American rapper has a particular way of being, which many people find very funny. So she had no problem addressing her friends and family through her Instagram stories, even knowing that she is followed by almost 100 million people. To give this announcement, she filmed herself in selfie mode and spoke to the camera.

“Hello guys, or friends or families, or whatever,” he began by saying. Cardi B. “If you’re in New York this Saturday, talk to me today so I can give you the invitations for Kulture’s birthday. I will be sending them tomorrow, when I confirm the place where we will hold the celebration, because I have been changing it many times, “the American singer continued.

Instagam: @iamcardib

Then, he clarified the reason for so many changes in this celebration. “I’ve been changing a lot because I want the location to be convenient. So if you are my friends, family, cool people, or something like that, talk to me by private message so I can give you the invitations, “he said. Cardi B in her stories, while lying on her bed, showing off her quirky nails.

In addition, he clarified something for his relatives. “If you are family members and you did not receive my invitation, call my mom or dad to ask for them. They know that this is a lot, if they are family it is because they are invited. Just talk to me and you will have your invitation tomorrow, “he said. In addition, he clarified that the celebration of his first daughter will be wonderful and very fun, with many activities for children.