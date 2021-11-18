If you open an account, do you have to pay taxes?

If you have decided to open an OnlyFans account, this is what you should know about filing taxes with the SAT.

The Social networks They were born as a way to keep in touch, but for many they have become a source of income, which has given rise to influencers andyoutubers They charge for commercial mentions. To this are also added platforms such as OnlyFans, where the revenue content creators earn comes directly from the monthly fees paid by subscribers, but this has created many doubts:If you open an OnlyFans account you must file taxes with the SAT?

The Tax Administration Service (SAT) is a decentralized body of the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit of Mexico (SHCP), which ensures that individuals and legal entities contribute the taxes that correspond to them. Earning through OnlyFans it is a way of undertaking. So if you dared to create your profile on the popular platform, upload and market your content, you are surely wondering if you have an obligation to declare said income and pay taxes. Here we clarify that doubt.

OnlyFans was founded in 2016 and in a short time it captured the attention of actresses, models, influencers and more, in its list of profiles there are some famous mexicans What DanyanCat and Yanet Garcia, who share photos, videos and private messages with their fans in exchange for a subscription.

Do you have to pay taxes if you open an OnlyFans account?

The first thing you should know is that if you decide to open an OnlyFans account, even if you set the price that your subscription followers must pay after verifying your account, this money will not reach your hands completely, You will only receive 80% of your earnings, while OnlyFans will keep the remaining 20% to “cover referral payments, payment processing, hosting, support, and all other services.”

By having OnlyFans earnings, do you get the same tax obligations as any freelancer? The SAT is scrutinizing all small taxpayers to meet their income test, so take note of the following information: Since your OnlyFans payments will be made to your bank account, these incomes, as they are not from a payroll, are considered taxable for the SAT, that is, you must verify the origin of your deposits and declare the corresponding taxes.

Tiktokers and youtubers, when receiving money from a digital platform, have to register with the Tax Administration Service. Although the SAT does not have a name as it is for OnlyFans income, that is, it is not yet typified, if you get deposits You must continually declare these earnings. If you already have an OnlyFans account, you can get advice from an accountant on this issue, as well as the process to sign up, the appropriate regimen and any further questions you may have in this regard, before the SAT makes it mandatory for you.