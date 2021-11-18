“I still have nightmares.” Amanda Seyfried harshly criticizes her performance in ‘Les Miserables’

Amanda seyfried She is one of the great aspirants to take home the next Oscar for best supporting actress for ‘Mank’, for which she has received the best reviews of her entire career. Much less effusive were the comments about her performance in ‘Les miserables’ and now she herself has confessed that she is not at all satisfied with her work in the film directed by Tom hooper in 2012.

“I completely regret it”

The actress took advantage of a chat with Vanessa kirby for Variery’s ‘Actors on Actors’ series, where he highlighted that “I completely regret it“of various things in his career before highlighting what he did not like at all about his portrayal of Cosette in ‘Les Miserables’:

I wish I could remake ‘Los miserables’ completely for the sung part. I still have nightmares about it. Singing is more forgiving than acting on certain details. I feel like when I have to do emotional scenes and I cry, I am really feeling that, I am present. And it feels good and cathartic because crying is. And singing is the same. Getting excited through music and melody is magical. When you feel that you have reached that point, that your voice is where it needs to be and is as strong as it should be … and in ‘Les Miserables’ it was not.

He was very weak. I feel like now I could play Cosette. I have been working diligently since ‘Les Miserables’ to strengthen my voice and have more stamina. Besides working on my vibrato, I was completely lost. From a technical point of view, he was very unhappy with how he sang.

Your ability to self-criticism honors Seyfried, as many actors would simply overlook it or believe they have done great when it is not the case. I suspect that part of the reason for his hiring was that years before ‘Les Miserables’ he had participated in the very successful ‘Mamma Mia!’ and that the studio wanted to take advantage of that hook to bring more people to the movies.