I focus on what happens on the track, not on what happens outside of it

The Dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), leader of the Formula One World Championship, declared this Thursday at the Losail circuit, site of the debuting Qatar Grand Prix, the third to last in the championship, that he focuses “on what happens on the track and not in what happens outside of it “, referring to his incident in Brazil with the seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), when defending himself from one of his overtaking attempts, an action for which the English team has presented a appeal.

Max Verstappen discussed his incident in Brazil with seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton. EFE

“I don’t need to see the images to analyze what happened, because I was inside the car, driving, “explained Verstappen, 24, who finished second last Sunday at Interlagos (Sao Paulo, Brazil). where Hamilton prevailed – twelve years older than him – who cut the advantage of the previous one in the contest to 14 points.

“It was fun, they won the race and it was a great battle,” said Verstappen, nine times victorious this year, at the Losail circuit, which this weekend hosts Qatar’s debut in an F1 World Championship.

Asked if he fears any sanction as a result of Mercedes’ appeal, ‘Mad Max’, with 19 wins since driving in F1, replied that he only focuses “on what happens on the track.”

“I don’t spend a lot of time on extra sporting affairs. I focus on what happens on the track, I insist, “said the young Dutch star.” As drivers, we know what can and cannot be done. We have tough battles and we tend to stop as late as possible, “added Mexican teammate Sergio Pérez, with whom he ranks second in the Constructors’ World Cup, eleven points behind Mercedes, winner of the last seven titles.

Regarding the Losail circuit, which has been part of the Motorcycle World Championship since 2004, but which makes its F1 debut this year, Versteppen indicated that it is “very difficult to predict what will happen here.”

“There are many questions. We will know better when we start shooting,” he said.

“I went around on foot and it is a track that looks good. With fast corners and fluid combinations,” said the Formula One World Championship leader about the circuit that will host the first Qatari Grand Prix in the history of the premier class.