Hulu ranking in the United States: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 17

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. That is, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that Hulu take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 Most Wanted Movies in America:

1. Pain and money

Miami, 1990s. Two bodybuilders (Mark Wahlberg & Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson) plan the kidnapping of a wealthy businessman. In the course of the operation they believe that they have killed their victim, but this is not the case. Once recovered, the businessman hires a private detective (Ed Harris) to locate his captors in order to get revenge on them.

2. Rush hour

Two different detectives are assigned in the same case. Both will have to adapt to each other’s customs in order to complete their work successfully, but it will not be an easy task. Detective Inspector Lee is the king of martial arts and belongs to the Royal Hong Kong Police. His favorite ward is the eleven-year-old daughter of the Chinese Consul, of whom Inspector Lee is his bodyguard and best friend. This girl is captured and taken to the United States by a dangerous criminal group. The inspector will have to travel there and, where he will join the investigation with an FBI department and, specifically, Detective James Carter, an arrogant and impulsive police officer. The explosive couple will have to face a very dangerous gang of criminals and will have the help of Tania Johnson, an expert in explosive devices.

3. Elf

One Christmas Eve, in an orphanage, a baby crawls into Santa’s sack of gifts and ends up in his workshop at the North Pole. Although he is adopted and educated as an elf there, as he grows up, he becomes three times the size of the inhabitants of the region. It seems clear that he will never fit into the elven world; what you need is to find your real family. With this intention, he travels to New York, where he will discover that life does not consist only of skating and eating sweets; so he feels out of place again. He manages, however, to find his father, Walter (James Caan), a publisher of children’s books addicted to work and money who is on Santa’s blacklist. Buddy also finds a new mother (Mary Steenburgen) and discovers that his ten-year-old half-brother (Daniel Tay) doesn’t believe in elves or Santa Claus or Christmas. In reality everyone seems to have forgotten the true meaning of Christmas.

Four. Zola

A waitress agrees to accompany an exotic dancer, her cheated boyfriend, and her mysterious, domineering roommate on a road trip to Florida to seek their fortune at a fancy strip club.

5. The protector

A rancher on the Arizona border becomes the unlikely defender of a young Mexican desperately on the run from the cartel killers who have chased him to the United States.

6. Get Rich or Die Tryin ‘

An orphan boy, who has always lived on the streets, eventually becomes a powerful drug dealer, but unexpectedly decides to leave everything to succeed in the world of music.

7. The boys from the neighborhood

Surprising debut of the very young John Singleton – nominated for an Oscar for best director at only 21 years old – in a drama that tells the story of three childhood friends who live in a dangerous neighborhood in Los Angeles. All three will have to face difficult dilemmas to make their way in life.

8. The Warren File: Demon Bound

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren come across what would become one of the most sensational cases in their archives. The fight for a child’s soul takes them beyond anything they have ever seen before, to mark the first time in American history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

9. The Addams Family 2: The Great Getaway

The Addams get tangled up in crazier adventures and get caught up in hilarious confrontations with all kinds of unsuspecting characters.

10. Matrix

Thomas Anderson leads a double life: by day he is a programmer at a major software company and by night a hacker named Neo. His life will never be the same again when mysterious characters invite him to discover the answer to the question that keeps him from sleeping: what is the Matrix?

Do you know what the platform is with the best offer of cinematographic productions? Hulu, of course! Do you know which famous movies it has available to you?

Hulu’s intention is for users to recognize its most popular films. Thus, they will be able to get an idea of ​​the ones that best suit their tastes, to recommend them to their family and friends. What classics will be available soon? The only sure thing is that the list does not stop growing.

Meanwhile, we can tell you that these are the 10 most famous movies we have.