Hugh Jackman: “Wolverine was very demanding, but in ‘Reminiscence’ I have done things that I had not done before” – Movie News

We spoke with actor, director Lisa Joy, and performers Thandiwe Newton and Daniel Wu. The science fiction film hits theaters this Friday, August 27.

Memory as an addiction. That’s what Lisa Joy has done in Reminiscence, her first film as a director. For her feature film debut, the co-creator of the series HBO Westworld, has plunged back into the world of science fiction and, for this, has had Hugh Jackman as Nick bannister, a man whose business is to give his clients the opportunity to relive the memory they desire.

“If the Wolverine movies were a ten, I’m going to put this at eight. An eight out of ten. But there are some things that I hadn’t done before. Some of the fight scenes were difficult.”, affirms to SensaCine Jackman, known for playing the mutant role in the Los Angeles film franchise. X Men.

On Reminiscence, which arrives in Spanish cinemas this Friday, August 27th, Joy paints a world in which rising waters off the Miami coast sparked a war. These conflicts had the consequence that the future ceased to be encouraging and nostalgia became a way of life and the only way of escape.





“I have always been romantically minded and there is nothing more romantic than the memory, as an idea in itself.. It is a way to honor and worship the people and places you have been. But it is also misleading. You can’t go all the way back to a moment, no matter how much you loved it, “says Joy of her inspiration for this story.

As the director, screenwriter and producer continues:

That obsession [por el recuerdo] As a theme combined with the time I was in my life, I was pregnant and expecting my first child and my grandfather died. So, I was also experiencing loss and nostalgia for the past. All of this laid the emotional foundation for which I wrote the film.

Nick Bannister’s life turns upside down when Mae shows up, character played by Rebecca Ferguson, with whom Jackman already shared a cast in The Great Showman. She arrives at the protagonist’s office with the excuse that she has lost her keys and wants to find them. They both start a romance, but when Mae disappears, Nick will do everything possible to find her.

A LEADING LEADER FROM THE IDEAL OF THE HERO

Reminiscence reminds of the ‘noir’ cinema of the 40s and 50s. ” [Humphrey] Bogart … “, says Jackman about what went through his head when he first read the script.” When I had ten pages of the script I thought: ‘I can feel the language of the film’. It looked like one of those classic movies, but then it started going into different territory. Kind of like it was drifting out of the narrative as well, but I had no idea where it was going. It seemed to establish a genre and then subvert it. There was a ‘thriller’ and an action movie and then there was a romance. I felt like we were going to the exact opposite place from what I was expecting. I loved that“.





And why Jackman for the title role? “I needed someone who was subtle and courageous in his ability to explore a character., because we held on to Nick Bannister from the start and he’s like this iconic ‘noir’ hero […] What I spoke to you about from our first meeting is that I didn’t want to just adhere to the male hero trope“says Joy.

“I wanted him to go underneath that facade and show someone who could be vulnerable, who can be obsessive, who can make mistakes and who can even pervert himself by his wishes and become something close to a villain. The reason was that I wanted to show that humans are not bipolar, that some are good and some are bad. Even the protagonist of a story can have a dark part ”.

A woman “facing intersectionality”

Another of the key characters of Reminiscence is Emily ‘Watts’ Sanders, who is played by Thandiwe Newton and who could be described as the heart of the film. “She is every woman facing intersectionality. A woman who is trying to be independent, to maintain a career, to be a mother, to be a friend … and has failed in some of those things. Alcoholism is obviously not the correct answer, but it is a symptom of how, as a woman, as a woman of color, as a woman in the military … that’s a tough place to be, “explains Newton.





As the actress adds about her character:

What I particularly loved about Watts’ story is that it is about how his heart heals through this incredible story. And they are the sacrifices that are made. Everybody in the movie makes sacrifices

Finally is Saint Joe, the villain of the story. Daniel Wu, who brings the character to life, says he was “filled with joy” to see the finished film. “It’s a very complicated movie, there are a lot of different elements in it, there are a lot of different layers, and how that all works together and how it has a little bit for everyone. It has these ‘noir’ movie elements, it has science fiction elements, it has good action and then there is this love story. There is a lot for everyone and I think the public will get something different out of all that, “he explains. “What I also like a lot about it is that it makes you think after watching it. Not many movies do that nowadays.”, concludes.