Hugh Jackman stars in the trailer for Reminiscence, the new Lisa Joy movie

In a world where the sea level rose and changed the configuration of the city of Miami, Hugh jackman is a private investigator who offers access to a highly valued asset on a destroyed planet: memories from the past. That is the general premise of Reminiscence, the new movie of Lisa joy which recently presented its trailer.

Reminiscence was written and directed by the co-creator of Westworld And, as we pointed out earlier, it will feature Jackman as the protagonist of its sci-fi thriller proposal.

But although Jackman will be the one who will execute much of the action, the focus of the story will be in the search for Mae, the character of Rebecca ferguson and whose disappearance will not only trigger an obsession on the part of Jackman’s character but will also lead to the discovery of a very dangerous conspiracy.

You can see the trailer of Reminiscence here:

In addition to Jackman and Ferguson the cast of Reminiscence It will feature Thandiwe Newton, Cliff Curtis, Marina de Tavira, Daniel Wu, Nico Parker, Angela Sarafyan, Mojean Aria, Brett Cullen and Natalie Martinez.

And, if you are still not sure, this is the synopsis of the film.

Reminiscence tells the story of Nick Bannister (Jackman), a private investigator of the mind, who helps his clients access lost memories by navigating the dark world of the past. Living on the fringes of Miami’s sunken coastline, his life changes forever when he accepts a new client, Mae (Ferguson). A simple matter of lost and found turns into a dangerous obsession. As Bannister struggles to find the truth about Mae’s disappearance, he uncovers a violent conspiracy and ultimately must answer the question: how far would you go to hold on to those you love? “

Reminiscence It will be released on August 20 in theaters and through HBO Max in the United States, but in Latin America a specific date for its debut has not yet been set.