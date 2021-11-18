How to see the lunar eclipse of this Friday, November 19 in Mexico, the longest in almost 600 years

East Friday, November 19 the longest “near total” lunar eclipse in hundreds of years will be seen. The event can be seen in Mexico during the early morning (although in some areas of the country it’s cloudy), where the Moon will pass through the southern part of the Earth’s shadow, generating the astronomical phenomenon.

The eclipse will last 3 hours, 28 minutes and 23 seconds, making it the longest in 580 years. For this, about 99.1% of the Moon will disappear into shadow of our planet when the Sun and the satellite pass by opposite sides of the Earth.

Here you can see the different stages that the eclipse will have

In this event the Moon it should look reddish in color, due to the activity of the Cumbre Vieja volcano, on La Palma, Spain as it slides into the shade.

This occurs mainly because during the eclipse, the only sunlight that reaches the Moon must pass through Earth’s atmosphere, so the more dust or clouds in the atmosphere during the event, the redder the satellite will become.

How to watch the event from Mexico

The eclipse will be visible from various parts of the world, including Mexico, United States and Canada, as well as Central America, where it can be seen in its entirety, but also from Australia, New Zealand and Japan.

As for other astronomical events, you can use an application like Star Walk 2 in case for some reason you cannot locate the Moon, because thanks to the device’s sensors, you can show this and other stars depending on your interest.





To see this phenomenon can be done with the naked eye, binoculars or small telescopes no problem, where the lower edge of the Moon will be much brighter than the reddish hue that the rest of the satellite will have.

In the case of our country, the astronomical event will start at 1:18 am on Friday, when the Moon enters the umbra zone and begins to change color when it is within the Earth’s shadow. By 2 am, the eclipse will be visible at 50% where the reddish hue will be increasingly noticeable and at 3:03 am you will be practically inside the umbra, where the orange hue will be projected on most of the satellite.





By 4:05 am the Moon will be 50% out of shadow as you leave the umbra zone, and you will be out of this space by 4:47 am.

The last eclipse of 2021

This event that it will be the longest partial eclipse since 1441 and above all, the longest of the century, it will be the last of this year and occurs less than six months after the last one that took place on May 26.

In case the sky is unfortunately cloudy, there will be two total eclipses in 2022, one from May 15 to 16 and another on November 8, which will be visible across much of North America and will both run for 85 minutes.