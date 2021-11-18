How to Quickly Earn Experience Points in Halo Infinite’s Multiplayer Battle Pass

Arjun Sethi
The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Battle Pass is now available in conjunction with the game’s open beta. And it has already aroused criticism. Both Joseph Staten and Brian Farrard said 343 Industries is already aware of the complaints and is looking at how to improve the experience. While that is happening, we have decided on a little guide to Earn experience points quickly in Halo Infinite’s multiplayer battle pass. And for that we must know some details of it.

The Halo Infinite Multiplayer Battle Pass has a set of free rewards (60 total) and others that are only available with the Premium Pass. In total there are 100 levels. You can buy the pass Premium Battle for 1,000 credits or the Premium Pack for 2,800 credits.

Halo Infinite Multiplayer Battle Pass XP Points Methods

The existence of a Halo Infinite multiplayer battle pass makes sense for the decision to make the game free to play. With this progression system unlocks cosmetic items that add nothing to the gameplay, but that become essential elements to give your game personality. The interesting thing here is that in Halo Infinite, these customization elements will be able to be appreciated much better than in previous Halo, even the color of your armor.

How to Play Halo Infinite Split Screen Multiplayer

Now, by design decision, in the Halo Infinite multiplayer battle pass level up by completing weekly and daily challenges. The system tracks your progress to earn an assortment of in-game rewards, and you must progress through the levels to earn these rewards. As for how to check your progress, all you have to do is check the challenges tab.

The methods we list below are not mutually exclusive, so you can use them all at the same time. As an initial recommendation, several of these methods involve purchasing credits. These options are only recommended if you are impatient and want to speed up your progress in the battle pass.

Last updated on 2021-11-17.

First method

This method is not a mystery. Weekly challenge tasks are more difficult than daily challenges, but they also reward you with more experience. The weekly challenges are updated once a week, and they are increasing in difficulty. When the weekly challenges are over, a new challenge called the “Ultimate Challenge” will be available that will give you an exclusive reward. This is renewed every week. Daily Challenges will give you less experience, but they are easier and are updated daily.

Second method

If you want to get better rewards, the premium pass will undoubtedly be necessary for you. It is easily accessible as it costs only 10 euros. Also, it will never expire, which is a great advantage. On the other hand, if what you want is level up faster in the battle pass of Halo Infinite multiplayer, then you should consider the battle pass bundle that costs 2,800 credits, which will bring you up to level 25 instantly, along with all the rewards up to there.

Third method

This third method works from an item known as XP Boost, which is an experience multiplier in the games. This translates to any experience gained will be multiplied allowing the process to be accelerated. This XP Boost costs 200 credits, but you can also get it as a battle pass reward. It would be best if you wait to have it in the battle pass, but it will depend on your patience.

Fourth method

The last method to get more XP points quickly in the Halo Infinite multiplayer battle pass is through credits. These credits, you know, you must buy them. And for the purchase in this method, you must bear in mind that going up a level costs 200 credits. If you wanted to climb 100 levels with this method, you would spend 20,000 credits. This is the most expensive method of leveling up, but it can help at a specific time when you want a reward without waiting.

