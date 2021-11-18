How to improve your working conditions

Marino Barona and María José Campillo.

After years of demands, health unions are hopeful that working conditions for workers will be improved. This is how he assures Medical Writing Marino Barona, attached to the General Secretariat for Trade Union Action of the Nursing Union (Satse), which has been present at the first of the meetings that the Working Conditions Group has held with the Directorate of Professional Regulation of the Ministry of Health. A meeting in which they have expressed the special circumstances surrounding health professionals and in which they have presented a battery of proposals for both the job improvement of doctors and nurses.

According to the Satse spokesperson to this newspaper, the union forces have asked to identify the aspects that most influence working conditions, such as working hours, breaks, occupational health, work-life balance or years of services rendered. In addition, they have put on the table a new initiative, which consists of carrying out a census of the best working conditions within the National Health System (SNS). “It is about knowing where the best conditions are and applying them to other health professionals,” says Barona, underlining that it has been a proposal agreed upon by doctors and nurses.

Likewise, the trade union organizations have transferred to the ministry that, although many of the issues fall within the competence of the CCAA, they cannot “stop providing content to the Scope of Negotiation”. “We have suggested that there is a staff, which is distributed by the CCAA, whose working conditions depend on a negotiation with the Ministry of Health, as with residents,” he adds.

Other actions that the unions have requested for all health personnel are the establishment of the 35-hour working day, rest after the guard, the recognition of the ‘overlap’ or the exemption of guards for those over 55 years of age in Primary Care. On the other hand, they have defended an initiative known as the ‘work schedule’ which, according to Barona, consists of reduce workload of those health workers based on both the number of years worked and the conditions of the position held.

So much Maria Jose Campillo, responsible for the State Confederation of Medical Unions (CESM), such as Satse, have compiled the main demands of the meeting. A battery of proposal that, according to Barona, each union will have to send in writing and separately to the Ministry of Health in the coming days.



What improvements do you ask for in Primary Care?

• Law of maximum delay times at the first level of care, establishing the mechanisms to eliminate this delay.

• Voluntary exemption of guards and modules for doctors and nurses over 55 years in Primary and Outpatient Emergencies.

• Perfectly dimensioned templates that allow assuming incidents both in Primary and out-of-hospital emergencies, taking into account that residents are not staff.

• Salary increase of at least 300 euros per month in the concepts dependent on the ministry for doctors and the proportional one for the Nursing staff.



What improvements do you ask for in Hospital Care?

• Salary increase of at least 300 euros per month in the concepts dependent on the ministry for doctors and proportional for the Nursing staff.

• Achieve that the localized guards are recognized as working time, as indicated in the latest EU rulings.

• Recognition of the time of care continuity between shifts.

• Articulate the mechanism that allows the price of the hour of continuous attention to be, at least, that of the ordinary time, since when computing the day both are ‘usual’, despite the fact that continuous care is called ‘complementary day’.

• Ensure perfectly dimensioned templates that allow taking incidents, remembering that residents are not part of the staff.



General claims of doctors and nurses

• Unify the 35 hour day: it is inconceivable that there are communities where it cannot be established as a consequence of a deficit that does not depend on public employees.

• Establish access in all communities to a professional career, with the same characteristics and remuneration.

• Allow flexible and voluntary early retirement in health professionals without penalties.

• Recover the you pay extra and the triennia without cuts.