How to get these awesome customization items for free in Halo Infinite for a limited time

If you’re already playing Halo Infinite, you’ll want more customization options. Here we will explain How to get these awesome customization items for free in Halo Infinite, including colors of armor, weapons, cars and more. Thus, a whole set of cosmetics so that you can give your own style and personality to your Spartan and its equipment. If you want to know how to get these items, you just have to keep reading and follow each of the steps.
Now that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has officially launched for all Xbox and PC players as part of Microsoft and 343 Industries’ celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox and Halo, it’s time to celebrate. And for that, how to get these incredible customization elements for free in Halo Infinite: Xbox and Halo 20th Anniversary cosmetics, the HCS armor liners from Inverno, and as a bonus the Nerf liner from the MA40 Assault Rifle (which isn’t really free).
How to get these awesome customization items for free in Halo Infinite
As you already know, the Halo Infinite multiplayer is officially a free to play, which implies that most of the personalization elements will be paid. Yes, there will be free ones in the battle pass, but to get most you will have to buy the premium pass. Now, that doesn’t mean that you won’t be able to get some additional and free rewards. In fact, 343 Industries has decided to celebrate the launch by giving away various customization items in Halo Infinite.
How to Play Halo Infinite Split Screen Multiplayer
Here we will leave a list with each of the customization items that are freely available and how to get it.
20th Anniversary Rewards
To get all the Halo 20th Anniversary Rewards, all you have to do is log into the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta before November 22, 2021 with your Xbox account. Doing so will automatically add all 20th Anniversary rewards to your customization inventory, which you can use at any time thereafter. That easy. These customization items in Halo Infinite include:
Platinum Anniversary Coatings (Armor, AR, and Warthog)
Emblem I Love Bees
Assembled emblem
Heart emblem
Blue Team Weapon Charm
Inverno HCS armor liners
Something that you will linger on get are those armor liners that we were able to appreciate during the insiders beta. They were great, no doubt about that. But even if you have the premium pass, or if you have the free pass, any rewards in this regard are much further away. However, you can get quite a special coating, reminiscent of the Optimus Prime colors. To do this you must go to the Store.
How to Get Experience Points Quickly in Halo Infinite Battle Pass
Once there you must enter «HCS Deals»That you can find at the bottom left. There you can redeem the free HCS Launch Set at the bottom. That’s right, totally free.
Bonus: Assault Rifle, Mangler and Bulldog SG Nerf coating.
If you’ve seen people running across the battlefield in Halo Infinite multiplayer with a Nerf MA40 assault rifle and you want to know how to get it, we have good and bad news for you. The good news is that this skin is totally unique and you can get it very easily. The bad news is that to get it you must buy the toy in real life. Now, if you like Halo toys, surely this won’t be bad news.
The MA40, Mangler and Bulldog SG Nerf liners will be included as a Exclusive digital code on Nerf toys which allows you to redeem this special add-on in-game in Halo Infinite multiplayer.
