How the pandemic impacted the population’s quality of life: the Argentine Red Cross study that reveals it



The COVID-19 pandemic comprehensively affected the quality of life of the country’s inhabitants, according to a national survey conducted by the Argentine Red Cross Humanitarian Observatory . A significant proportion of the people consulted say they have suffered a negative impact on your physical, emotional, material well-being and on your interpersonal relationships. The analysis of the results contributes to the design and planning of future initiatives to support the recovery of the communities. The details of the report.

The report addresses the axes: physical well-being, emotional well-being, interpersonal relationships and material well-being. Regarding the area of ​​residence of the people surveyed, 31% are of the AMBA, 30% of the area Center, 7% of Whose, 14% of NEA, 11% of NOT and 7% of the Patagonia.

The study covers 2,904 cases in 20 Argentine provinces and is part of a program that assesses the effects of the COVID-19 crisis on our population. Children, Youth and Older Adults were some of the groups worked on in previous research.

“The impact of the pandemic is multidimensional and particularly affects the most socially disadvantaged sectors. It also involves human bonds and the feeling of community, that must be reconstituted. The information obtained through the Observatory helps us in the design and execution of our humanitarian action ”, he highlighted Diego tipping, president of the Argentine Red Cross.

According to the people surveyed, the damage to physical well-being appears associated with decreased physical activity (43% do less than before). Changes in diet, linked to work and economic activity, also influence.

Regarding the loss of material well-being, those who experienced it the most were the unemployed and those who obtain their livelihood from changas

Among the problems related to emotional well-being, the ones that grew the most are the tiredness (39%) and anxiety (38%) , with women and young people as the most affected. For its part, the worsening of relationships had a particular impact on women (73%) ; The people of 65 years or older (81%) ; and the inhabitants of the AMBA (80%) . Of the total, more than half of the people surveyed saw their friendship ties damaged; neighborhood; your relationship with family members living in the home; and with other family members.

Refering to loss of material well-being, who most experienced it were the unemployed and those who obtain their livelihood from changas. Within the first group, 38% indicate that the pandemic had a high negative impact on their situation , while for the latter, the percentage was 24%.

About the Argentine Red Cross

The Argentine Red Cross is a civil, humanitarian and voluntary association, with a presence in the Argentine territory and an integral part of the International Movement of the Red Cross and Red Crescent, the largest humanitarian network in the world. world.

Its mission is to contribute to improving the lives of people, especially those who are in a situation of vulnerability. For this, it works through 66 subsidiaries, 34 Educational Services and its Headquarters, in conjunction with the communities. Its work is guided by the 7 Fundamental Principles of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement: Humanity, Independence, Impartiality, Neutrality, Unity, Volunteering, Unity and Universality.

