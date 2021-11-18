How Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl differ from other remakes – Nintenderos

As all Pokémon fans know, the adventures of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl take place in the region of Sinnoh and they were released for Nintendo DS in 2006, being the fourth generation of the series. It is a region of exuberant nature, with the imposing Monte Corona at its heart, and whose myths have been passed down from generation to generation. In this title we will have to visit different areas while we try to become the Champion of the Pokémon League.

Well, on February 26, the remakes of these titles as part of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl. As shared, these reviews have respected both the history and scale of the original villages and routes. Those who enjoyed Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl will be able to return to the places they already know to relive very special moments, and if this is the first time you play, you will discover a great adventure with a lot of battles and surprises.