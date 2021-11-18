How Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl differ from other remakes – Nintenderos

As all Pokémon fans know, the adventures of Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl take place in the region of Sinnoh and they were released for Nintendo DS in 2006, being the fourth generation of the series. It is a region of exuberant nature, with the imposing Monte Corona at its heart, and whose myths have been passed down from generation to generation. In this title we will have to visit different areas while we try to become the Champion of the Pokémon League.
Well, on February 26, the remakes of these titles as part of the 25th anniversary of Pokémon: Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Pokémon Shimmering Pearl. As shared, these reviews have respected both the history and scale of the original villages and routes. Those who enjoyed Pokémon Diamond and Pokémon Pearl will be able to return to the places they already know to relive very special moments, and if this is the first time you play, you will discover a great adventure with a lot of battles and surprises.
The fourth generation was a turning point in the franchise. Diamond and Pearl were the first installments that were not made for the Game Boy. Being Nintendo DS games, they were the first in the series to incorporate touch controls and rely on wireless connections for multiplayer. In addition, the games introduced a special-physics division that forever changed the way fighting works. Combined with the returning features of Ruby, Sapphire, and Emerald, such as contests (which are being revamped in the remakes), the fourth generation had a lot of potential.
Well, today we will talk about the Features that differentiate Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl from others remakes:
- Diamond and Pearl are now the oldest mainline games to have ever been remade, although the existence of these remakes is not necessarily due to the originals being out of date. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl seem to be primarily the product of a fanservice in an age that indulges long-time nostalgic fans.
- Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will be part of the eighth generation, after the first Switch titles, Pokémon Sword and Shield. As Pokemon has been a staple of Nintendo’s laptops for 25 years, Sword and Shield mark the transition of major games from laptops to home consoles. Sinnoh will be the second region from the previous Switch era brought to this generation of consoles after Kanto was brought back for Let’s GO, Pikachu! and Eevee! This sets them apart from Fire Red and Leaf Green, HeartGold Gold and SoulSilver Silver, and Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire, which were released on handheld consoles like their original counterparts.
- These remakes pretend remind players of the characteristics of the original games, but with modern sensibilitiesFor example, more accessible MOs that are reminiscent of how they worked before, but are less heavy.
- Brilliant Diamond and Brilliant Pearl are also much more direct remakes than the previous ones. Fire Red and Leaf Green added the Sete Islands as an important component of the main and later game. HeartGold and SoulSilver brought back Crystal elements and added more secondary content in Kanto. Omega Ruby and Alpha Sapphire had the Delta episode that acts as a substitute for the Emerald content. However, it seems that these next games are trying to emulate the original Diamond and Pearl to the fullest.
- The exclusive Diamond and Pearl puzzles will be in the remakes. Unlike their predecessors, Brilliant Diamond and Brilliant Pearl will take their titles much more literally.
At the moment it is not clear if Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl will be remakes strictly from the original games, or if they will include content from Pokémon Platinum, which basically increased the speed of the game and balanced the levels of enemy trainers. The biggest change for Pokémon Platinum was the expansion of Team Galaxy’s role in history. We will have no choice but to be patient and wait to see what they surprise us with. Pokémon Shiny Diamond and Shimmering Pearl to launch for Nintendo Switch on November 19.
