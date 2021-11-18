how much could be earned on erotic platforms

Cautiously, not afraid. Thus, the actress Antonella Rios (47) began a year ago to share erotic content on the platform Unlok. So did the actor Matías Gil (32), through Only Fans.

The logic is similar: they publish erotic images, explicit or not, and charge a membership so that a third party can access and view them.

And of course they are not the only ones. There are hundreds who, from Chile and various latitudes of the world, have opted for these tools that are, finally, one more job.

How does it work? How can the content be accessed? Who can create an account? and How much do you earn ?, are the doubts that remain.

“I am an industrial civil engineer. I exercised for a while and balanced how much the income was, and I preferred to abandon and dedicate myself fully to Only FansGil advances. They manage what they publish, their times … and what they show.

“A character”

When Gil records, he says, he feels like he’s in character. He does it alone or in pairs, which -he points out- is what he likes the most. Although for some time now, he deleted a percentage of its content to resume it in these weeks.

The exactor of BKN (Mega) and former participant of 7th Street (TVN) learned of the existence of the platform from a friend of a friend, who has an account and has had good returns. And in the midst of the covid-19 pandemic and the cancellation of massive events, it was his great opportunity.

“Instagram has always been good for me and I said ‘now, this is mine’ and little by little I was seeing how it worked. I obviously knew that I had to make content a bit more explicit, erotic. I was very well received at Only Fans ”, he says.

He started with “entertaining” photographs, as he describes them, although he warns that “in the end you start to let go, so to speak, and you start to generate more explicit content. You go playing, realizing what you can give ”.

Thus, for example, he says that at work he talks with other people who are dedicated to the field and, seeking to make themselves known, they generate “collaborations”.

“I have always taken him as a character (…) when I start recording I feel like a character and I feel like I’m in a character, “he says.

Cautiously



Antonella Rios, who became known for her role in The debutants (2003), began cautiously, but not fearfully. She had heard about platforms that, to her and from her previous work, are not unfamiliar stuff. It was then that he inquired what they consisted of and launched himself.

First, she relates, she thought “what are the limits” and the key was not to feel uncomfortable or self-transgressed. “No one here tells me what to do and I don’t mean it as a chorizo, but because I am a super independent woman. I do it alone, I stay alone, and I make my decisions alone, ”she says.

It was in this that he noticed that his Unlok account is another source of income. He realized even more when he left his job at the radio, his main source of income.

“Eroticism to me Always she called my attention“, He clarifies. “It has never been a strange thing for me to do something like that. So it’s not like I totally turned my life around and said ‘I’m going to do this that I never dared to do’. It’s something I’ve been doing for a long time ”, he adds.

“I don’t feel like a day is going to come when I say ‘kick, what did I do with my life, what is going to happen to my offspring,” he says.

In his account, he anticipates, his followers can find “many surprises”. Erotic photos and videos, specify, but without going any further.

“In curiosity there is temptation. There are photos and videos made with sensuality, so to speak. But I do not give details, because it is like telling you the movie. How am I going to tell you about the movie if I want you to see it? ”, He warns.

The numbers”

To subscribe, it is only necessary to have an account and a credit card with which to pay for the membership. And of course, being of legal age. The account is opened with an email and a password.

Subscription charges vary. They depend on what the account owner wants to charge. Gil, for example, asks for 20 dollars (about 16 thousand Chilean pesos) and Ríos 10 dollars (about 8 thousand Chilean pesos) per month, although they also have the possibility of making promotions and discounts for more months.

For example, with an account with a thousand subscribers, with a membership of 10 dollars, you get 10 thousand dollars less the commission of the platform, which in the case of Only Fans would reach 20%.

In more extreme cases, as reported by BioBioChile, users can earn up to 270 times more than a doctor. The study that revealed the figures maintains that the person who earns the most money earns 29 million dollars (about 23 billion Chilean pesos) per year.

For Ríos, “this exploded with the quarantine. It existed from before, but this exploded at times when people had more time in the house. One to take the photos and others to see and pay for them ”.

She, she says, does not speak of figures, although she points out that the profit “has a lot to do with how one promotes oneself on networks and the quality of the content that one generates.”

“I raised it as such a personal issue (…) but I could say that since I’ve been here for a year, it’s a job, a way to generate income That has worked very well for me ”, he points out.

Gil, meanwhile, points out that the profit “is directly proportional to what you are willing to show (…) As they told me, the more explicit, the more money you will earn“.