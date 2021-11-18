How does a lunar eclipse affect pregnant women?

Digital Millennium

On November 19, 2021, various parts of the world will be able to witness the longest lunar eclipse of the century. Therefore, on the subject there has been much to talk about. What will happen with this astronomical phenomenon, how it can be seen live, and other recommendations have been reported in more detail. Nevertheless, They have also released some myths around this event. Among them, the assumption that lunar eclipses can affect pregnant women. It’s true? It is a myth? Is it fake? Here we tell you everything we know.

Some superstitious people believe that the lunar eclipse can cause negative aspects in people’s lives; there are others who occupy this day to do rituals to find love. However, regardless of each person’s beliefs, one of the constant myths surrounding this astronomical phenomenon is the assumption that the lunar eclipse can damage pregnancies. Does the lunar eclipse affect pregnant women? Does it harm babies?

Truth or myth: does lunar eclipse affect pregnant women?

There is even a lot of content on how to protect pregnant women and babies in the event of a lunar eclipse. Some myths on this topic are:

The baby could present malformations or be born with a cleft lip, as well as being born without any member of his body.

In mothers, moles or spots may appear on the skin.

For this reason, according to beliefs, a pregnant woman is recommended to put a red ribbon or ribbon around her belly. Also, carry a metal object and even make a lot of noise to drive away the negative.

However, it is all just myths, as there is nothing scientifically proven that this happens. So if you are pregnant: calm down.

Why do you think the lunar eclipse can affect pregnant women?

This myth was given by the belief in the “harmful radiation” that comes out of the Sun during the eclipses; But, as we have already read, it does not cause damage nor does the rain of neutrinos, which are particles that pass through all the solids in their path – the Moon, the Earth and its inhabitants – without doing any harm to mothers or their babies. in gestation.

