How do you do a finger snap?

In recent years, for the movie Avengers: Infinity war, people began to pay attention to finger snaps.

This seemingly simple act has many implications, and several of them have been studied by science.

At first it seems a simple topic but it has many edges, including how to make a finger snaps Right. Next we will tell you everything about the subject.

The snap of fingers

Snapping your fingers doesn’t seem like a difficult thing, but it does have its trick (like hugging). To perform this curious movement, it is enough to follow certain steps.

First, the thumb should be pressed against the middle finger, resting the pad of the thumb against the pad of the middle finger.

For greater stability, the ring and little fingers should be bent downward.

Before snapping, pressure should build up between your thumb and middle finger.

Finally, the pad of the thumb should be glided quickly, without releasing pressure, over the pad of the middle finger.

The friction between the fingers, using the energy accumulated in the tendons by the pressure between the fingers, serves as a latch, and generates the click.

The snap of fingers from physics

Trying to discover the secrets to the physics of the snap, a team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology conducted a scientific study that found curiosities about this movement.

From the outset, the most surprising thing they discovered was that snapping their fingers is the fastest acceleration the human body can produce, taking an average of only seven milliseconds.

To give you an idea, it is more than 20 times faster than a blink of an eye.

Thanos would have failed

In addition, they found that the correct amount of friction is key to storing energy in the fingers and making a correct click. This would make it almost impossible for Thanos’ famous snap to be impossible.

Researchers suspected that skin friction plays a very important role in performing a snap.

Therefore, taking into account what happened in the Marvel movie, in which Thanos makes the snap wearing a metal glove, the movement would become impossible.

To test their idea, and using high-speed imaging, automated image processing, and dynamic force sensors, the researchers analyzed various finger clicks.

In addition, they explored the role of friction in a snap covering the fingers with different materials, including metal thimbles to simulate the effects of trying to snap while wearing a metal gauntlet.

“Our results suggest that Thanos could not have snapped his fingers due to his metallic gauntlet,” said article author and Georgia Tech college student Raghav Acharya.

A metal gauntlet reduces the finger-to-finger contact area, and makes it much more difficult to build up enough force in the fingers to generate the snap.

Experts believe that their research, in the future, could help to design prostheses designed to mimic the capabilities of the human hand.