How can you use WhatsApp Web when your cell phone is off

WhatsApp Web, the version of desk of WhatsApp, is a tool that can facilitate communication between people, since sending or receiving messages, photos, videos or documents is easier and faster.

Before, to be able to use the desktop version it was necessary for users to have their cell phone connected, which recently changed. Therefore, we tell you how to use WhatsApp Web when your cell phone is off, so take note.

How to use WhatsApp Web with the cell phone off

The good news is that now you can start your session on up to four devices and your cell phone simultaneously, which means that if your cell phone turns off because you ran out of battery or you just don’t have it with you, you can stay in touch with others for means of WhatsApp Web.

To achieve this you only need to follow these simple steps:

Open WhatsApp Web on your computer.

Enter WhatsApp on your cell phone.

In case your operating system is Android, enter the menu of the three dots that is located in the upper right corner of the application.

Select the Paired devices option and with your cell phone camera scan the QR code that appears on the computer screen to link them.

In case your operating system is iOS, you must choose the Settings option and then Linked Devices.

Scan the QR code and pair the device.

In that tab you will be able to see all the sessions that are active and in case you do not recognize any, you can close it.

It is important that you keep in mind that you must close your session on other people’s computers and tablets, since if you do not, they could have access to your chats.

Ready, in this way your session will remain open on the computer without having your cell phone turned on, just remember to close the sessions that you are no longer using to protect your privacy.

That is one of the many advantages that this platform offers, among others, in addition to the fact that it is constantly being updated so that all users can enjoy the new tools, which are first put to the test.

