Honda tests an electric and autonomous vehicle prepared for field work – Curiosities – Hybrids and Electric

The second generation of prototypes of electric and autonomous work vehicles Honda, called AWV, have successfully passed the tests in the construction of a solar power park in New Mexico. Black & Veatch, an American engineering company specializing in energy-related infrastructure, operated the AWV fleet and validated its performance and suitability. According to Honda, these vehicles will be able to perform a wide range of services in different industries that need a rugged, off-road autonomous solution.

At CES 2018, Honda introduced a first prototype of an off-road rover designed to work in construction, agriculture or search and rescue operations. Later that year he put them to the test in California, Colorado, and North Carolina. Now the second prototype has been put into operation in New Mexico.

The appearance of the Honda AWV is similar to that of a cutaway pickup with a front end reminiscent of the Honda e.

The Autonomous Work Vehicle (AWV- Autonomous Work Vehicle) original combined Honda’s off-road vehicle platform with advanced autonomous technology available at the time. Its format was designed to transport construction materials, heavy equipment for firefighters, fumigate crops on a farm or even perform garden maintenance in a solar park. At the time, it looked like a quad without the top, which was replaced by a platform with a multi-function rail.

The second prototype has lost the feel of a rugged vehicle in favor of a cropped pickup. On the platform is a box whose sides can be folded to facilitate loading. At the front there are a pair of round headlights that give it a nice look and are reminiscent of the design language of the Honda e. A flashing blue light at the top allows workers to detect your presence.

The Electric powertrain offers four-wheel drive and autonomy with each battery charge of 45 kilometers. To recover it, you need to be connected for approximately six hours. Although the power of its propellants is a data that has not been offered if its load capacity, 399 kg, and towing, up to 750 kg. The speed at which they are able to move is not mentioned either, although in the video accompanying Honda’s press release they show that they do so slowly and at a constant speed, to increase safety around them. One of the essential characteristics of the vehicle is its maneuverability since it can spin in a 3.9 meter circle.

The autonomous prototypes transported equipment and supplies on a calculated route over a work area of ​​more than 400 hectares.

To operate autonomously, it has an extensive set of sensors on board. These include a GPS, a LiDAR, a radar and several 3D cameras, which allow you to map the environment and navigate it without human intervention. In addition, it is also possible to control them remotely by operators using a cloud-based application that runs on a tablet.

For these tests Honda has partnered with the engineering and construction company Black & Veatch on a New Mexico solar power plant construction project. The AWV fleet was used to transport equipment and supplies on a route calculated in a work area of ​​more than 400 hectares. The vehicles proved that they were capable of operating for eight hours at high temperatures.

Honda continues AWV’s development work with the search for new partners that will allow it to further develop the platform.