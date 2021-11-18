Hey Siri, personal requests in Spanish come to HomePod with iOS 15.2, so we can configure them

One more novelty that has arrived in the third beta of iOS 15.2. And what a novelty. Personal requests to the HomePod mini are now available in Spanish. Now the different members of the household can go to our favorite assistant and receive the most appropriate, personalized answer.

A feature with which the HomePod becomes much more versatile

Personal requests allow HomePod and HomePod mini tailor Siri’s responses to the person asking them. Thus, if we are the ones who go to him to ask for a reminder, for example, this will be noted in our reminders, while if another person in the household asks, for another example, a playlist, it will be stretched from his account from Apple Music.





We have been waiting for a long time for the possibility of using personal requests in Spanish. Now if we are running iOS 15.2, currently in beta, on our iPhone or iPad we can activate them by following these steps:

We open the app Home on our iPhone or iPad. We hold down on the HomePod. We touch on the little adjustment wheel in the lower right part. We played on Personal requests. We activate the requests for the different HomePods in our house.

Personal requests give HomePod a lot more play because interacting with it becomes so much more personal. With it is as if each member of the family wins their own HomePod, and all thanks to the voice recognition that Siri is capable of performing.

Keep in mind that our iPhone must be close, that is, at home, for Siri to accept the request. As a security measure, the system prevents access to personal requests if we have been absent. With everything we have the perfect balance: privacy and the comfort of being able to go to any HomePod in our home to make a request that will be reflected only in us. Hey Siri, great!

Image | James yarema