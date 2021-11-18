Her 9 fantastic quotes on the day of her birth

On July 9, 1956, actor and film director Tom Hanks was born. He has played prominent characters and that earned him two Oscars. For this reason, today we discuss the 9 fantastic Tom Hanks quotes on the day of his birth.

From his professional career we highlight his work in films such as Forrest Gump, Castaway, Partners and Hounds, Philadelphia, Apollo 13, The Da Vinci Code of 2006, among others.

The best Tom Hanks quotes

That day, for no particular reason, I decided to go for a run. I ran to the end of the road, and when I got there, I thought maybe I could run to the end of town. And when I got there, I thought maybe I could run to Greenbow County. I noticed that if I had come this far, maybe I could run through the great state of Alabama …

At the end of the day, it has to be a good movie, it has to be a fun movie, and it should make people think: Hey, I couldn’t have had my better time.

I am pleased that I have never fought in a war. I’m glad I didn’t pick up a gun. I’m glad I wasn’t killed or killed someone. I hope my children enjoy the same lack of manhood.

I try to do what I call educate, entertain and enlighten. Are the 9 fantastic quotes from Tom Hanks on the day of his birth

Listen everyone, we’ve been accosted by armed pirates. If you find them, remember, you know the ship, they don’t. Stay together and we will be fine. Good luck.

I don’t know if Mom was right or if Lieutenant Dan is, I don’t know if we all have a destiny, or if we are floating casually like on a breeze. But I think it can be both, maybe both are happening at the same time.

I think 80% of the population is [compuesta por] really good and caring people who will help you and tell you the truth. So are the things.

What happens is that over time you become a kind of figure that is the sum of all your previous roles … Even the movies that were a box office failure. In the end, it all adds up.

My parents were pioneers of the marriage dissolution law in the state of California… Their marriage lasted 11 years, in that period they realized that they had absolutely nothing in common and they separated.