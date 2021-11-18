HBO ranking in Ecuador: Top 10 of the most viewed movies of today Wednesday, November 17

Watching movies is something you are used to, because there is a huge offer on the market, both in cinemas and in streaming. In other words, you no longer have to scroll to find exactly what you are looking for: productions that break records and take everyone out of breath.

The news is that HBO take a count to share what people are seeing in real time. The platform wants to position itself as a benchmark in the sector. Therefore, it has to its credit a very interesting offer, which we detail below.

Surely many of them you have already seen, but there will be others that may interest you, so get to it! Watch the 10 most wanted movies in Ecuador:

1. Criminal Saints

Prequel to the acclaimed series “The Sopranos,” focused on the youth of New Jersey gangster Tony Soprano. The film’s script was written by David Chase, the creator of the HBO original series and also director of the independent drama “Not Fade Away.”

2. The Amazing Spider-Man

A high school student who was abandoned by his parents as a child, leaving him in the care of his Uncle Ben (Martin Sheen) and Aunt May (Sally Field). Like most teenagers his age, Peter tries to figure out who he is and what he wants to become. Peter is also finding his way with his first high school crush, Gwen Stacy (Emma Stone) and together they fight for their love with commitment. When Peter discovers a mysterious briefcase that belonged to his father, he begins his search to understand his parents’ disappearance, a search that leads him directly to Oscorp, the laboratory of Dr Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans), his former co-worker. dad. As Spider-Man finds himself in full collision with Connors’ alter-ego, the Lizard, Peter will make choices that alter his options for using his powers and shape a heroic destiny.

3. Spider-man 3

Third installment of the adventures of young Peter Parker (Maguire). It seems that Parker has finally struck a balance between his devotion to Mary Jane and his duties as a superhero. But, suddenly, his suit changes, turning black and increasing his powers; Peter is also transformed, bringing out the darkest and most vengeful side of his personality. Under the influence of this new suit, Peter stops protecting the people who really love and care about him. In these circumstances, he has no choice but to choose between basking in the tantalizing power of the new suit or remaining the compassionate hero from before. Meanwhile, two fearsome enemies, Venom and Sandman, will use their powers to quench their thirst for revenge.

Four. City of lies

Los Angeles Police Department detective Russell Poole has spent years trying to solve his most important case – the murders of The Notorious BIG and Tupac Shakur, but after two decades, the investigation remains open. Jack Jackson, a reporter desperate to save his reputation and career, is determined to find out why. In search of the truth, the two team up and unravel a growing web of institutional corruption and lies. Based on the book LAbyrinth by Randall Sullivan.

5. Black Mass: Strictly Criminal

In South Boston in the 1970s, FBI agent John Connolly (Joel Edgerton) convinces Irish mobster James “Whitey” Bulger (Johnny Depp), a recently released criminal, to collaborate with the FBI. and eliminate a common enemy: the Italian mafia. The drama tells the story of that nefarious alliance that spiraled out of control, allowing Whitey to escape the realm of the law, consolidate his power, and become one of the most ruthless and powerful gangsters in Boston history.

6. Beyond time

Clare (Rachel McAdams) has always been in love with Henry (Eric Bana), a Chicago librarian. She is convinced that they are destined to live together, although she does not know when they will have to part again: Henry is a time traveler, with a rare genetic abnormality that condemns him to live his life on a changing timescale, moving back and forth to Through the years without any control Despite the fact that Henry’s travels are so unpredictable that Clare never knows when they will meet again, she desperately tries to adjust to that life, for what she does know is that she could not live without Henry.

7. It’s not another stupid American movie

Boys at John Hughes High School are like any teenager in any other teen movie. The sporty and popular boy bets with Austin, the handsome blonde, that he is capable of transforming Janey, the ugly girl from school, into the queen of the prom. But two Machiavellian companions will try to make Jake lose the bet: his sister Catherine and Priscilla, the head of the cheerleaders. The rest of the gang isn’t much different from any other American teen movie, either. And of course; the students of the institute live a course full of parties, fun, alcohol and sex.

8. Terminator Genesis

Year 2032. The war of the future is being fought and a group of human rebels have the Skynet artificial intelligence system on the ropes. John Connor is the leader of the resistance and Kyle Reese is his faithful soldier, raised in the ruins of a post-apocalyptic California. To safeguard the future, Connor sends Reese to 1984 to save his mother, Sarah from a Terminator programmed to kill her so that she does not give birth to John. But what Reese finds on the other side is not what he expected.

9. Batman: Dragon Soul

Bruce Wayne faces a deadly threat from his past, with the help of three former classmates: world-renowned martial artists Richard Dragon, Ben Turner, and Lady Shiva.

10. Saint Andrew

The San Andreas fault ends up giving way to fearsome telluric forces and triggers a magnitude 9 earthquake in California. Faced with such a catastrophe, search and rescue helicopter pilot Ray and his ex-wife Emma travel together from Los Angeles to San Francisco to save their only daughter, Blake. But their tortuous journey north is only the beginning of the desomoronamiento of everything they believed firmly in their life.

Were you aware of the popularity of the movies that HBO offers you?

There are more and more views on this platform and users do nothing more than give good reviews around the offer of cinematographic productions. What will be the surprises that HBO has in store for the near future? What plans will there be for this year?

Stay tuned, we’ll find out soon.