Hamilton ended the reverse grid debate

The top leaders of the Formula 1 They still have a conversation scheduled with all the teams they will be holding over the winter to agree on a single format for the six sprint races that are planned for 2022.

One of the key considerations being made is figuring out how to make Saturday’s 100km sprint more exciting, as the three tests carried out so far have not lived up to the expectations created.

F1 thinks that giving more points in the sprint race could be a way to incentivize the drivers.

However, some teams like Ferrari believe that the category should be even bolder and make the Saturday sprint a standalone event, with inverted grids.

While not all teams agree with this idea, Ferrari believes that what was seen during the Brazilian GP last weekend is proof that such a concept can work.

Thanks to the exclusion of Hamilton Qualifying due to an infraction of DRS rules, the seven-time world champion had to start the sprint from last position.

Despite this, the Briton managed to make his way and finish fifth, but also, on Sunday, with another five-place penalty on the grid for mounting a new combustion engine, he went from tenth position to win the race.

The Ferrari team principal, Mattia binotto, believes that the spectacle of Hamilton’s comeback, coupled with the fact that he passed many drivers, shows that inverted grids are viable.

When Motorsport.com Asked if he felt that what he saw at Interlagos favored his idea of ​​inverted grids, Binotto replied: “I think so, honestly, we saw a lot of overtaking and a lot of fun.”

“I think we should really consider it for the sprint race format. Having seen what happens, I think it is not even debatable.”

Also read:

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W12, Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes W12, Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF21, Carlos Sainz Jr., Ferrari SF21, and the rest of the squad behind the safety car. Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

While Ferrari is in favor of the reverse grid concept, McLaren driver Daniel Ricciardo believes doing so could devalue the achievement of clinching a victory in an F1 weekend.

“Don’t get me wrong, Lewis starting from behind made the race more exciting for the spectators. I’m pretty sure of that,” he said.

“So yeah, I think the sprint race benefited from having Lewis in an inverted grid position. It couldn’t have been more exciting, but I still hold the view that a win should be a win.”

“I know it’s just a sprint race, so it has less value than Sunday’s race, but I still feel like to cross the line first, you have to be the best driver, at least in that race.”

“So if you do it because you qualified last and started from pole, I’m not sure about it. I don’t know how much satisfaction you can get out of that. So it’s probably more of a personal feeling of satisfaction that drives me away from the idea of ​​the reverse grill “.