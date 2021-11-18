Halo Infinite, when will Co-op Mode and Forge Mode come out?

The launch of the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta has been the big surprise of the celebration of the 20th anniversary of Xbox this November 15. Planned for next December 8 with its individual campaign, from this moment all users of Xbox One, Xbox Series and Windows 10 PC can already enjoy this free-to-play; but the roadmap has undergone changes.

The first, the seasonal model, which goes from three to six months, thus postponing the initial plans of the expected Forge Mode and Cooperative Mode.

Change of plans: what we know about Forge Mode and Cooperative Mode in Halo Infinite

It was in August when we heard the news: Halo Infinite would be released without cooperative mode or Forge. Season 1 (the one that has just started) was to last three months, with full multiplayer and campaign mode without cooperative functions. The initial goal passed by incorporating the cooperative mode in Season 2 (around February), while the Forge mode would arrive in Season 3 (around May). However, everything indicates that the biannual model completely changes the roadmap.

Halo Infinite’s multiplayer mode is now available.

Season 1 will finally run until May 2022. “We have made the decision to extend Season 1 to have more time and to ensure that Season 2 reaches our high levels of quality,” explained 343 Industries in Halo Waypoint. In this way, the team will be able to finalize all these additional content “in a healthy and sustainable way.”

It won’t be until next month January 2022 when they talk about the new calendar again, which will respond to everything related to Season 2 (which will not arrive before the month of May), the cooperative mode in the Halo Infinite campaign as well as the Forge Mode.

Halo Infinite’s campaign mode will arrive simultaneously worldwide for Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and PC this December 8, 2021, a day before The Game Awards, which has revealed its nominees.

Source | Halo Waypoint