Halo Infinite improves its progression system after fan complaints

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / YouTube / Instagram / News / Discord / Forums / Telegram

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite made its surprise debut this week and became an immediate hit. While the community is still excited about this release, the reality is that there are also fans disappointed by the progression system of the title.

In case you don’t know, players have complained as it takes many hours to level up and unlock Battle Pass rewards. Brian Jarrad, Community Director for 343 Industries, said they were already aware of the annoyances, so they discussed some changes.

Players no longer have to wait as the upgrades are here. John Junyszek, another member of the community management team, detailed the changes they made to improve everything related to progression.

Find out: Halo Championship Series will arrive in Mexico with a face-to-face event

Halo Infinite improved his progression system with these settings

Through his Twitter account, Junyszek and the support team at Halo confirmed that the first changes to the progression system and the Battle Pass are now available, so the community can enjoy new features such as challenges with requirements as simple as playing a game.

The 343i team also decided to remove some weekly challenges due to community feedback. At the same time you will adjust others so that progress is faster and thus more rewards can be unlocked.

It is important to mention that the update will reset the challenges of the players, including their progress in the weekly ones. Because of this, the studio will offer an item as compensation: the Sigil Mark VII Visor, which will be available to everyone who logs in from November 23-30.

As if that were not enough, the duration of the 2XP Boosts will be doubled, so they will now last 1 hour instead of 30 minutes. Further changes will be made later taking into account the new comments from the community.

“We will watch these changes closely to make sure they have the positive impact we all want on their progression. This is just our first step – we are committed to continuing to evolve these systems, but it will take time, ”Junyszek commented.

We’ll also be adjusting, fixing bugs with, and removing some Weekly Challenges based on your feedback. These tunings to challenge difficulty will help you progress through Weekly Challenges faster and thus directly speed up your progress through the Battle Pass. – John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

Additionally, we will be doubling the duration of 2XP Boosts to now last 1 hour as opposed to 30 mins. We hope this helps people get the most out of them, especially during those longer BTB sessions. – John Junyszek (@Unyshek) November 18, 2021

In case you missed it: Halo Infinite– The most valuable multiplayer skin costs $ 20 USD

The campaign of Halo Infinite It will debut on December 8 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and PC. Look at this link for all the news related to the new delivery.

Related Video: The Story Behind Halo: Combat Evolved